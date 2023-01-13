Veterans Compost loses lease on Lothian land over community environmental concerns

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman did not renew the lease of a Maryland composting company in Lothian after residents and community advocates raised environmental concerns, he said at a news conference Tuesday.

Veterans Compost, owned and run by military veterans since 2010, is based in Aberdeen with a second location in Alexandria, Virginia. According to its website, the roughly 30-person company makes compost from wood chips and food scraps from nearby homes and businesses and sells it at various retailers in the Baltimore-Washington area. Pittman notified the company of the decision on the lease in September.

“There’s been a lot of opposition from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, from Patuxent Riverkeepers, from the NAACP and a lot of residents concerned about that site in particular,” Pittman said. “It’s also where we have a park, and adjacent to the park a lot of trucks go through that parking lot.”

Veterans Compost has spent five years obtaining permits, studying traffic patterns and preparing the site for composting, said founder Justen Garrity, who estimated he invested between $300,000 and $500,000 on the project.

“We followed all the rules; we did all the work,” Garrity said. “We did all the permits and then literally at the finish line the county executive called me and said that he changed his mind and ended the permit.”

Longtime environmental advocate Fred Tutman, the CEO of Patuxent Riverkeeper, considered heavy truck traffic a chief concern about the composting operation. There is a landfill about a mile and a half from the park containing asbestos and he and environmental groups fear that having more trucks in the area will wear away at the surface covering the asbestos.

“It’s a public park, given to the community in a neighborhood that has almost nothing else in the way of community amenities,” Tutman said, who lives nearby. “Now the kids that want to play basketball have to work around all these trucks.”

From the start, Garrity committed to minimizing disruptions and only planned to use about one or two acres of the 200-acre Sands Road Park, he said.

“I don’t want to not be a good neighbor, not bring good things to the community,” he said. “Our whole company is built around trying to help people.”

When Tutman was a young boy in the 1960s growing up near Lothian, he said the area was mostly farmland. Now, it is home to industrial businesses including medical dumping facilities, wastewater treatment plants and landfills. Those businesses disrupt the daily lives of the residents in the area and lead to increased traffic and poor health outcomes, he said.

According to a 2022 report by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Lothian has one of the lowest life expectancies of any area in the county at an average of about 73 to 77 years.

“We have enough stuff dumped here,” said Celestine Brown, a Harwood resident since 1986 who lives near the site. “When we first moved here we didn’t have like 300 trucks roundtrip a day coming through here.”

Brown said she worries how waste could affect the nearby Patuxent River where she and her community get their drinking water.

Taylor Lilley, environmental justice staff attorney with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said it’s common for these types of projects to fall on the shoulders of lower-income, more-diverse communities that have fewer resources to voice their opposition.

“I think in this case the community was able to say, ‘Listen, we’ve taken on so many of these industrial uses. Can you explain to us why this one is safe for us to take on, why we should need to take this on?’” Lilley said. “A lot of folks are just trying to live a residential life and are surrounded on all sides by multiple industries, and it feels like they’re continually being asked to house more and more.”

Pittman has promised to help Veterans Compost find another location in the county soon, but both Garrity and Tutman fear that will be easier said than done. Tutman said many of these kinds of projects, though they may be beneficial for the environment, have lots of opposition in communities being asked to site them. No one wants trucks full of horse manure in their backyard. This is the second Anne Arundel location that Veterans Compost has explored after a brief assessment of a Davidsonville site in 2016.

While Tutman and Lilley agreed composting is good for the environment, they said their organizations’ priorities are the well-being and safety of residents and the residents have made their opinions clear.

“Let [Garrity] put it in his backyard,” Brown said.

For now, compost can be picked up in Severna Park and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The main compost facility in Aberdeen is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I spent six years putting all the money and time we had available into this site and then it was taken away from us,” Garrity said. “Financially, as a business, we’re crushed.”