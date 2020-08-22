‘This is the people’s post office’: Crofton demonstrators call for preserving the postal service ahead of election

About 60 masked demonstrators gathered Saturday morning on a patch of grass outside the post office in Crofton to call for the preservation of the United States Postal Service.
Protesters said funding cuts and changes threaten the election, put veterans who receive prescriptions in the mail and seniors who rely on the mail to receive their Social Security checks at risk.
“There isn’t anything more American than the Postal Service,” said Darwin Silver of Crownsville, an Air Force veteran. “This is one of the worst things Donald Trump could have done.”
The demonstration took place one day after Postmaster General Louis Dejoy told Congress had no plans to bring back mailboxes or restore other agency cuts since he got the job in June. Though he told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that it was his “sacred duty” to ensure ballots arrived on time, he said he doesn’t have a plan for handling the influx of election-related mail.
Public concern has been brewing throughout the summer as many across the country have reported mail delays, and President Donald Trump has repeatedly objected to widespread mail-in voting despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Dejoy is expected to testify before the House on Monday.
With 73 days until the November general election, Anne Arundel County demonstrators called for the removal of Dejoy and the protection of mail-in voting. It was one of a number of similar protests organized around Maryland and the nation.
As the coronavirus has made it unsafe for many seniors and people with compromised immune systems to vote at the polls, Gambrills resident Tom Hudson said cuts to the postal service, which could jeopardize mail-in voting, are a form of voter suppression.
“We are essentially here because Trump needs to go,” Hudson said. “He’s the worst thing to happen to this country in my lifetime.”
Both he and Lily Grace Hudson, who accompanied him at the demonstration, plan to vote “early and blue.”
Trina Bennett, who is the local president of the American Postal Workers Union said she feels like Trump is moving to privatize the post office, one of the country’s oldest and most popular institutions.
“The post office is not a business,” said Bennett, a postal worker for 25 years. “This is the people’s post office. It’s not a business but a postal service. So we want to keep it that way.”
The crowd of protesters marched in socially distanced circles, holding signs that read “USPS: Shipping democracy across America,” and “Trump: Return to sender,” and “Replace sorters, remove Dejoy. One sign, written on a flattened USPS priority mailbox, read “Deliver Democracy.”
Though they were not marching right next to the main road, the crowd elicited honks from motorists visiting the gas station, Dunkin Donuts and the nearby shopping center. In the hour the group was chanting, they appeared to have encountered only one vocal opponent.
A man riding in the passenger seat of a gray SUV leaned out the window and yelled, “Trump is saving it, you idiots.”
Odenton resident Marilyn Hardy attended the protest because she’s worried about the impacts the changes to the postal system could have on people in rural communities with less access to resources, who may rely on the postal service for essential medications and supplies.
“I’m here because I believe 45 thinks he’s just affecting Black and brown people and people of color when he is defunding the United States Postal Service,” Hardy said. “But I’m of the belief that everyone is affected.”
She wore a hot pink t-shirt with the late Rep. John Lewis’ words “good trouble” printed on it. Each letter in the word “good” was printed in a different glittery flesh tone, and the letter “o” in “trouble” was a Black power fist.
Annapolis attorney Carole Brown said she thinks the community is awakened and will continue speaking out against the changes to the post office. Or, at least she hopes they will.
Along with other local activists, she is planning a second demonstration for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the post office in downtown Annapolis, on the corner of West Street and Calvert Street.
“We have to have all hands on deck — the post office is critical to our democracy,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.