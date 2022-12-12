University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center opens new intensive care unit wing

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center opened a new wing of its critical care unit Tuesday. The renovation, which will include 22 new intensive care beds, will allow the Glen Burnie hospital to potentially more than double its capacity if it can hire additional workers to staff the unit, hospital officials said.

The new ICU wing was converted over the course of more than a year from a telemetry unit, which was moved to another space in the hospital. The renovation of the 17,000-square-foot space was funded by a $3 million grant from the state of Maryland and other private and public funding, said hospital spokesperson Holly Basta.

Advertisement

The unit will also feature a pharmacy and two resuscitation rooms equipped for handling medical emergencies. The resuscitation rooms are large enough to accommodate more than 10 healthcare providers at once. Each patient room has a bedside monitor to track and transmit patient data to the unit’s command center. It allows the hospital to keep track of each patient’s information in one place and alert providers when emergency action is necessary.

Patients are typically admitted to the ICU after entering the emergency room and needing longer-term care. The unit will also be available to other hospitals that don’t have enough ICU capacity. It’s often occupied by people with chronic conditions like cancer, cardiovascular disease and chronic lower respiratory disease. About 2,800 people receive critical care every year at the hospital, Basta said.

Advertisement

“Our community has some of the highest rates of cardiovascular disease, and smoking-related lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer, in Maryland — all chronic conditions that could lead someone to need critical care services,” said Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, the hospital’s medical director and chair of critical care and pulmonary medicine.

The intensive care unit becomes more needed as people live longer with chronic ailments, said Jean Jauregui, director of nursing for critical care and intermediate care.

“Within our system we have patients every day waiting for ICU beds. ICU beds that just don’t exist right now,” Jauregui said. “As medicine progresses it seems like over the next decade there’s going to be a further increased need for ICU beds in general.”

One major roadblock to using the 22 new beds is staffing. A nationwide health care worker shortage has hospitals astruggling to hire and retain staff. University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center is no exception.

Hospital administrators said they hope over the next few years they will be able to find enough staff to treat patients in all 46 rooms.

One way to find and retain staff is through academic programs, including a residency program set to begin in January and a new student nurse program implemented during the past year.

“We have a several-year plan for recruiting the staff that we need,” Jauregui said. “New spaces always bring excitement and new employees.”