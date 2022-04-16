‘It’s making art to save the world.’ Arnold woman teaches Ukrainian egg decorating art of Pysanky

Coreen Weilminster, of Arnold, practices the art of Pysanky, and also teaches the craft of coloring eggs with the wax resist method. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

As Ukraine is thrust into the international spotlight due to the recent Russian invasion, Marylanders are starting to learn more about Ukranian customs like Pysanky art, or traditional egg decorating often done ahead of Easter. But for Arnold resident Coreen Weilminster, the art form is second nature.

Weilminster’s family roots can be traced to a community in the Carpathian Mountain range of East Central Europe. She said that over the course of different political regimes, the village her great-grandparents emigrated from changed hands. It was Estonia at one point, it was Ukraine at another, and it’s now in the Czech Republic. But due to the village’s proximity to Ukraine, it adopted Ukrainian customs like Pysanky.

“I had many great-aunts to watch when I was growing up pulling out their Pysanky supplies and sitting down and writing on eggs, usually around this time, right before Easter,” said Weilminster.

The process starts with washing the egg with dish soap and wiping it down with white vinegar to prepare it. The artist then takes a kistka, a stylus made of wood and copper, fills it with heated wax and creates the design on the egg. The egg is then dipped in different-colored dyes.

She said her aunts would put them in a basket with other Easter goods like ham and butter for the priest to bless on Easter.

When her aunts started aging and stopped doing Pysanky, Weilminster and her sister carried on the tradition and shared what they knew with anyone who was interested. Weilminster has taught the art form to her husband, kids and neighbors. She now teaches Pysanky classes around the county in her free time when she’s not working for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as an education coordinator.

She’s been teaching Pysanky for about 10 years at various locations including Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary in Lothian, Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely and the Natural History Society of Maryland in Baltimore. But she’s taught most of her classes at ArtFarm in Annapolis.

Alison Harbaugh, co-owner of ArtFarm, said she frequently gets positive reviews of Weilminster’s Pysanky classes.

“They are all gushing about how much they love that she not only teaches the art of Pysanky, but she also teaches the history behind it,” Harbaugh said.

To Harbaugh’s knowledge, Weilminster is one of the only people in the area who teaches Pysanky. Harbaugh said she feels lucky to be able to offer such a unique style of art at her studio.

“It’s a really meditative art form and something that anybody at pretty much any age can do,” Harbaugh said. “Every time she’s done it, it’s sold out and we’ve always added on classes.”

The eggs are thought to be good luck in their native cultures, warding off evil.

“It’s making art to save the world,” said Jess Scott, Weilminster’s next door neighbor and close friend, who sometimes teaches classes with her.

The message felt pertinent in a moment of such destruction in Ukraine, said Weilminster and Scott.

The friends have used their classes to raise money for World Central Kitchen, which is helping to feed the people of Ukraine. Weilminster said they’ve raised about $2,000 so far through a Facebook campaign.

“All of these classes sort of took a different feeling to them. They actually felt less like art and more like activism and it’s been wonderful,” Weilminster said.

Though Scott does not have any Ukranian heritage, she said it’s been gratifying to work with her friend spreading the message of the art form and raising money for those in need.

“I am not Ukranian, but, as a human, I support the families and the children who have nothing to do with this war and are the ones that are most affected,” Scott said. “I am a firm believer it putting good energy out into the world. I know it might sound silly to some people, but I think energy has an impact.”

Weilminster said that this Easter weekend she’ll be spending time with family and, unsurprisingly, making Pysanky eggs.

She has two Pysanky classes left at ArtFarm this season — a beginner and an advanced class, both on May 14.