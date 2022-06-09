After six months of disagreements and departures Anne Arundel job reentry program planning reboot

The Anne Arundel County program aimed at helping people recently released from incarceration find employment is planning a reboot after its first six months were plagued by delays and disagreements, resulting in one leading organization to drop out.

The first cohort of Turnaround Thursday was scheduled to graduate this month, six months after the county allocated $273,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to establish the program with a mission of getting 50 people ready for employment. The Maryland Reentry Resource Center and Anne Arundel Connecting Together were chosen to co-lead the program, which is designed after a similar initiative in Baltimore, Turnaround Tuesday.

Advertisement

But after a meeting between county officials and the two organizations last month, it was decided that Maryland Reentry Resource Center would be replaced after they struggled to chart a path forward for Turnaround Thursday together.

Anne Arundel Connecting Together, an Annapolis-based organization that helps match government officials and programs with people in need, will remain on the project. Rev. Dr. Carletta Allen, a strategy team member, said she was certain it would still be successful.

Advertisement

“We are confident in our ability to create a cohort of 50 persons,” Allen said in an email.

Despite unwanted delays in launching the program, County Executive Steuart Pittman said he’s committed to its success.

“Turnaround Thursday will help lift up residents returning from incarceration, and improve the job-readiness of our workforce,” Pittman said in a statement. “I remain committed to working with ACT and other partners to successfully bring this movement to Anne Arundel County.”

Issues started to arise soon after the program launched because Maryland Reentry Resource Center and Anne Arundel Connecting Together were on different pages, said Vanessa Bright, executive director of Maryland Reentry Resource Center.

“It’s almost like it was philosophical differences,” Bright said, which mostly boiled down to how feasible it was to prepare people recently out of prison for the workforce. Bright thought six months wasn’t long enough.

At an initial meeting, Bright said she voiced her concerns about the process and the timeline. After working in reentry for three years, she had learned how challenging it can be to get people jobs after they leave prison.

“A lot of people coming out of incarceration, [when] they went in [to prison] they didn’t have good work histories; some didn’t have GEDs,” Bright said. “They didn’t grow up in families that taught them a lot of the life skills that they need.”

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Bright said a lot of her work has been helping people get birth certificates, driver’s licenses, food and clothes. Others can get a job but have a hard time keeping it due to challenges in acclimating to life outside prison. Some have a hard time consistently showing up on time and taking direction from their new bosses.

Advertisement

“It requires a lot of prep work to get them to be work-ready,” Bright said, adding that ACT seemed to reject this notion when Bright mentioned it during their meetings. Bright wanted to find a middle ground that could work for both parties, perhaps a longer timeline for each cohort, but said ACT wasn’t amenable to that.

“I’m pretty much 100% sure they’re not going to get the results,” she said.

Allen, who also serves as the minister of Asbury United Methodist Church, declined to comment on Bright’s claims. She said they decided to find another organization to partner with and will announce that organization by late June. They will then recruit a new executive director.

“We want to hire the best possible person for the [executive director] role and we’re anxious to get going as soon as possible,” Allen said. “We will launch. The county’s commitment is firm, as is ours.”

Over the course of the next two and a half years, the program was expected to cost about $1.3 million in county dollars. Anne Arundel Medical Center had signed on to be a partner organization willing to train and potentially employ graduates of the program.

Only about $70,000 has been spent so far on Turnaround Thursday, according to Jeff Amoros, Pittman’s spokesperson. All of it was spent on helping Maryland Reentry Resource Center set the program up and continue helping clients. The county is holding onto the remaining $203,000 allotted for the past six months until the re-launch, the date of which has not yet been determined.