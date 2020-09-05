Anne Arundel Republicans head for Trump boat parade on the Eastern Shore

Several Republicans from Anne Arundel County are making the voyage to Crisfield today to join a statewide boat parade in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection.
The Chesapeake Bay flotilla meeting up on the lower Eastern Shore Maryland is one of dozens that have popped up in waterfront communities across the country with less than two months until Election Day.
One parade in San Deigo, California., drew as many 1,000 boats flying Trump banners and people waving American flags.
The group is expected to gather around 3 p.m. at Somer’s Cove Marina and the formal parade is set to begin at 4 p.m., when the temperature for the day will peak in the low 80s.
Stacie McDonald, a former candidate for delegate in District 33, said she expects at least 500 people to show up to rally for the president.
The Facebook page for the event lists about 1,200 people are interested. According to organizers on the page, the Somerset County Republican Committee will sponsor prizes for the first and second place “best boats.”
James Appel, chair of the Anne Arundel County Republican Central Committee, has been planning his voyage down to Crisfield for weeks.
Appel is an active supporter of the president and recently traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Republican National Convention as a delegate.
Days after his trip to Charlotte, Appel made the shorter trip to Washington from Annapolis, to watch Trump accept the party’s nomination from the South Lawn of the White House.
In a recent guest column in The Capital, Appel wrote that he appreciated what the president had done with tax reform and the economy, applauded other initiatives, and pleaded with his fellow county residents to vote for a second term for Trump.