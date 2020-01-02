Never in American history has the public voted in an election that includes an incumbent president who had been impeached.
And yet, in November, Americans will likely do just that as President Donald Trump, impeached by the House of Representatives, awaits his trial in the Senate.
Now, about 11 months out from the general election, The Capital took the pulse of residents in a state that often goes for Democrats and a county that is a mix of blue and red.
The Capital asked 15 people, and their answers varied greatly. Some answered with certainty in brief, declarative sentences, with some supporting the president and others admonishing him. Others waffled and admitted to not following politics very closely. And where some thought Trump’s behavior and rhetoric were injurious to the nation, others called him a champion of the economy and said he’s worthy of a second term.
“I think if he invented a cure for cancer, [Democrats and the media] would criticize that,” said Lynne Sherlock, 71, a Republican from Annapolis.
Respondents also failed to come to a consensus on the topic of impeachment.
Harrison Brown, a 20-year-old Annapolis native who studies political science at Gettysburg College, said: “It would be a good idea to hold articles of impeachment until the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to hold a fair trial.”
As of Thursday, those articles have not yet been sent to the Senate. A date for a trial in the Senate has yet to be set.
The process works like this: The House of Representatives gathers information and evidence and then votes on articles of impeachment. The Senate then holds a trial and determines whether to acquit or remove the president from office. There have been only three presidential impeachments in American history: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Trump last year. Clinton and Johnson were both acquitted by the Senate.
The Senate, which is a Republican majority, is unlikely to remove Trump with Senate leaders calling the House’s impeachment vote a sham. Democratic leaders have yet to turn over the articles of impeachment, citing concerns about a tainted trial as Republican leaders pledge to work with the White House.
Their answers have been edited for length and clarity.
The 2018 election already had serious consequences in Anne Arundel County. The County Council flipped from a 4-3 Republican majority to a 4-3 Democratic majority. And the all-male council flipped to one with 5 women and two men. Only one of the council members was a returning incumbent.
And at the state level, Democrats gained an edge as well. The Anne Arundel County delegation is now solidly Democrat with a 10-5 majority compared to last term’s 8-7 Democrat edge. The Senators remained on the blue side by holding its 3-2 Senate majority.
Democrats are hopeful the president’s impeachment paves the way for even more victories in the 2020 election. Republicans, who typically perform better in Anne Arundel than neighboring Baltimore City and Prince George’s County, hope to reclaim some of the lost seats.
Jacquelineg Lewis, 61, Annapolis
Who are you going to vote for?
I will vote for Trump.
How has he done so far?
I have not paid attention to a lot of stuff because I don’t own a TV. I am not watching TV. I listen to the radio, and get my news from the radio. … I don’t have time a lot of negative things. I really do believe that God put him there. I think Trump is a blessed person. People don’t understand him, they’re haters.
Should he have been impeached? Removed from the office?
I think the Democrats sound so convincing and when they do sound like this you don’t know who to believe. … He deserves to have a free trial and show evidence and to prove that he did these things.
Most important issue to you?
The increase in hate crimes and gun violence.
Jessica Pachler, 44, Eastport
What issues are the most important to you?
I think all of it comes down to making sure we’re doing the best we can for future generations in all aspects, in the environment, in education, in the economy, in immigration and in our values.
How has President Trump done overall?
I think that in the way that he speaks and the way that he behaves, he does a disservice to our country as a whole.
He hasn’t been 100% negative or 100% positive, I don’t think any president has been. But anything positive he might do is taken away by how he treats and how he speaks to our country and how he portrays our country on an international stage.
Do you think President Trump should be impeached? Removed from the office?
It seems like he has committed some offenses that are impeachable. I would really have liked to have him testify, and allow people that were called to testify, because if he didn’t do anything wrong, then those testimonies should prove that. If you don’t speak in your defense or allow people to speak the truth that they know, then it seems to me you must be hiding something. I’m a parent and that’s what I tell my kids.
From what I’ve seen so far, yes I think he should be impeached.
I would like to see a fair trial in the Senate, and I would like our congressional representative to do their jobs and take it to trial and be nonpartisan and be impartial and do what they’re supposed to do.
Would I like to see somebody else be in the office in 2020? I definitely would. How he gets removed — I think that really comes up to congress.
Do you know who you’re doing to vote for in 2020?
I’m still looking at all the different people that are running. Who really stands up for values of our country that we are today?
Harrison Brown, 20, Annapolis
What issues are most important to you?
I think electability is important.
How has President Trump done overall?
To me, Trump is a singular threat to our democracy. He’s destroyed norms that we’ve taken for granted over decades. He’s continued to embarrass our country internationally and disgracefully flaunt the rule of law.
I think no matter if you’re on the right or the left you need to understand this is something our country needs to stop. He needs to go.
Do you think President Trump should be impeached?
I think it would be a good idea to hold articles of impeachment until the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to hold a fair trial. Yes, he should be removed from office.
Have you decided who you will vote for in 2020?
I haven’t made up my mind yet.
Lynne Sherlock, 71, Annapolis
What issues are the most important to you?
The jobs are good. It dribbles down here from national. We’ve had a very good year this year (at Tara’s Gifts), and we attribute that to the economy.
Also immigration… The border, build the wall. I want that wall built. That’s important.
If you come to the country legally, more power to you. There’s gotta be some other way than just crossing that border illegally.
I just like Trump. I’m a Trump supporter big time.
How has President Donald Trump done overall?
I think he’s done great. I’m just sitting here trying to think of all that he’s done… And he doesn’t get any credit for it. Between Democrats and the media and some Republicans. They just, no matter what he does good. I think if he invented a cure for cancer, they’d criticize that.
Do you think President Trump should be impeached?
Impeach this president? That’s ridiculous. Absolutely not.
He should not be impeached, he hasn’t done anything to be. There are no charges. He even released the phone conversation (with the President of Ukraine).
Nancy Pelosi hasn’t even turned the articles of impeachment over to the Senate. If what he did had really been that bad, why wouldn’t she have sent them over immediately?
Have you decided who you will vote for in 2020?
Oh, you know it’s going to be Trump.
Belky Flores, 61, Bowie
What issues are most important to you?
Education. Opportunities and job opportunities and safety.
You see all this gun violence that is going on. Certain people shouldn’t be allowed to have guns. There are too many guns out there.
How do you think President Trump has done so far?
In some ways OK, in some other ways, he’s divided the country.
I feel like he doesn’t like Hispanics. He’s allowing people to be more discriminatory and more resentful, with the way he expresses himself. There has to be some greater respect.
We all have the same color blood. We are no different.
Do you think President Trump should have been impeached? Removed from the office?
Yes. He thinks he can do whatever he wants to because he is the president.
I don’t know about removed from the office. Somebody has to tell him by law that what he is doing is not right.
Do you know who you will vote for in 2020?
I’m undecided. I will likely vote for the Democratic nominee.
Rick Moreland, 72, Edgewater
What issues are the most important to you for the upcoming presidential election?
I think the president’s main job is to keep the country safe and keep people working.
How has President Trump done overall?
Fantastic, I think, despite everybody else.
Do you think President Trump should be impeached? Removed from the office?
Absolutely not. He hasn’t done anything.
Do you know who you will vote for in 2020?
I do. It will be Trump.
L.e. Gomez, 58, Annapolis
Have you decided on who you will vote for?
I know that I'm going to vote for a Democratic candidate that I feel is the most electable because I would like, first and foremost, not to be represented by Donald. Beyond that, if there were a candidate of any kind that had moral integrity, I would consider any candidate.
How has President Donald Trump done?
He’s undermined the fabric of the country. I don’t believe his lack of education helps to have a reasonable dialogue about why the founders of this country never intended for increasing divisiveness. I think it’s clear it’s designed to increase opportunities for people from different walks of life. That’s why we’ve been able to transcend the bad legacy. We’ve transcended slavery, we’ve transcended sexism and homophobia and just general xenophobia.
Our country is made great by our inclusion. I think that’s a fundamental way in which he’s failed us.
Do you think the president should be impeached, and if so, removed from office?
My deep conviction is that’s not going to happen because of the very divisiveness that we have. Senate majority isn’t really acting with integrity or the best interest of the country.
What is the issue that is most important to you or your community?
We live in a very divided city. Like many cities, it’s entirely segregated, and not strictly by economics. But certainly, largely, the result of historical disadvantages, redlining and just a lack of attention to equity and inclusion. My biggest concern is: we’re more and more polarized. There’s more hate, more crime, more divisiveness, less inclusion. I think part of my mission in life is to prove the opposite, do the opposite. The top of my list in this election cycle to have a more reasonable dialogue as citizens that share a space. Regardless of our political affiliation, we have to have civility. We have to treat people in a dignified manner.
Dan McEachran, 61, Baltimore
Have you decided who you are going to vote for?
I’m not sure who I’m going to vote for but I know who I won’t vote for. … Trump.
How has Trump done?
He has done a lot of harm to our country. I think in addition to not really knowing what he’s doing and not seeking help to do so, he repeatedly alters facts or says things that are untrue. Really, he’s concerned more about himself than the country.
Another thing I think his idea of what makes America great is not what makes America great. What makes America great is a willingness to help others and to sacrifice. His idea of what makes America great is power and money. I don’t think that’s what makes America great.
Should he have been impeached? Removed from the office?
I think the Democrats had no choice to be honest because if you let him do that with no consequence I think you can’t do that. It’s abundantly clear what he did. … I don’t think it’s the worst thing he’s done. I think the worst thing he did is abandon the Kurds. Whether he’ll be impeached, I doubt it. My concern is it will help him next year.
What is the most important issue in your community?
Honestly, I think the biggest issue for us nationally is we don’t listen to each other anymore and we aren’t willing to compromise. We’ve become so partisan that we can’t get anything done.
Scott Durrwachter, 24, Annapolis
Who will you vote for next year?
I have not decided who I will vote for.
How has Trump done?
I think one is that’s an explosive question. I think that no matter what anyone would say, someone would be totally on the opposite end, no matter how neutral down the line you go. It doesn’t matter, being neutral is having almost an extreme position at this point, which is crazy. I’m not really — I don’t follow politics very closely, I try to keep up to date as much as I can.
I would say there are things that have gone well. Obviously, my stocks are doing well, the economy is doing well. However much of that is contributed to the president versus the Fed doing different things and people being on top of their jobs. I think there are some areas character-wise you kind of have to — it’s kind of a bummer there’s a character concern about our president. So I kind of agree on some of the stuff and other things I find people are upset just because it’s a different political belief. Culture is more and more diverging.
Do you think Trump should have been impeached? Removed from the office?
It goes back to the character question. Do you think having a defect in character not necessarily in something that you’ve actually done, is that worthy of impeachment? If you make that distinction, then yes, I think so. But I don’t think he’ll be removed from office. The more I see the growing divide, the more I think that the frequency of impeachments — not that it’s going to happen every time by any means — but I really think politicians are going to start wielding it more as a weapon. If they control the House, they are going to be constantly throwing that out no matter what it is. … Unless culturally we find a way to reconcile a little bit.
What is the most important issue to you? What is the most important issue to you?
I don’t know if this is a political issue. One issue is the lack of financial literacy. A lot of people are not being taught good values on spending and saving and investing, some of these core items that are really important. I think people are finding themselves in a very difficult position because of a lack of knowledge or lack of commitment to making sure they are saving 15-20% toward retirement. You just have to do it and people aren’t willing to or don’t know that they need to.
Marianna Phillips, 74, Crofton
Who will you vote for?
I know who I am not going to vote for. Donald Trump. For a variety of reasons. I am very disappointed. I did not vote for him in 2016. He has proven to be even more unreliable than I thought he was going to be.
I am very much leaning toward Joe Biden.
How would you describe Trump’s job?
I don’t think he drained the swamp. I think he brought more swamp to Washington. And I am very disappointed in his policies.
Should he have been impeached? Removed from the office?
Absolutely. … I don’t think it’s going to happen but I wish that it would.
Most important issue to you?
I think social justice. The plight of the refugees.
Jack Phillips, 74, Crofton
Do you know who you will vote for?
No. I am a Republican. I did not vote for Trump in the last election. I would not vote for him in a future election if he’s nominated. I am leaning toward Biden. I think there are a lot of good candidates in the Democratic field.
How has Trump done?
My big concern has always been, the country ought to be run by balancing the budget first by debate. Neither party now seems to want to balance the budget. That’s one disappoint I have with the Republican party. … The economy seems to be doing great. That’s a good thing. It depends on which issue you’re talking about. It’s one thing you can’t argue with, the economy. If you look at the Dow Jones as a measure of success then yes, but not everyone looks at that as a measure of success.
To me, you’ve got to be more than the economy. The constant lying and tearing down people, that I don’t like.
Do you think he should have been impeached? Removed from the office?
I don’t expect him to be impeached, or removed because there is such partisan politics. I think it was the thing to do. Especially watching CNN, they brought out these constitutional experts and they had good witnesses.
What is the biggest issue to you?
Global warming is one thing where I feel Trump has failed. You can’t ignore these scientists that are saying the planet is heating up and we’ve got to do something about it, we shouldn’t ignore that.
Barry Rollins, 58, Annapolis
Have you decided on who you will vote for?
No.
How has President Donald Trump done?
It’s like a rollercoaster ride. There’s a lot of people that have bad opinions about him but I would like to know what he’s done wrong. A lot of people always say he’s done something wrong but they never can hit the nail on the head. They’re always jumping around issues about him. They claim the economy has been good since he’s been in office, so.
Do you think the president should be impeached, and if so, removed from office?
Frankly, I don’t think he’s going to get impeached. I think this is a process that just started because they don’t really want him to be back in the White House. That’s why this issue is being brought up.
He’s going about his daily business because he is a businessman. When it’s time for him to go over there and speak I, frankly, think he’s going to out some people. You know, when you play in the dirt, there’s other people that play the dirt with you.
It’s going to be funny to see what happens in the next couple of months.
What is the issue that is most important to you or your community?
I haven’t had any issues. Been in this town for 26 years. I think it’s a great town.
CJ Meushaw, 36, Mayo
Have you decided on who you will vote for?
I don’t think the slate is up yet for me to make that call yet.
How has President Donald Trump done?
White nationalism, white supremacy, is a lie that prevents us from demanding, together, the basics that government exists to provide. We need someone in governance that understands that, knows that, and is able to knit together our extraordinary country’s contradictory heritage to show that our greatness is in our pursuit for a better, more perfect union. The beautiful struggle is what makes America great and what always has.
Do you think the president should be impeached, and if so, removed from office?
Yes.
What is the issue that is most important to you or your community?
I, and other white people just like me in my community, must be anti-racist. Because that is the key to a better quality of life for all of us. That’s the key to measurably equitable public education, regardless of economic class. Effective and affordable health care for everybody, including treating racism as a public health crisis. I know that’s big in the county right now, thankfully. And an effective and just criminal justice system. One that’s designed to keep us safe and not to make money. I know some key issues around that right now are a civilian review board, with authority, and diversity in the judiciary.
For me, disbanding Maryland Correctional Enterprises. It’s fascinating to me that we built this economic engine that really encourages incarceration, rather than being about safety.
Vanessa Bright, 53, Odenton
Have you decided on who you will vote for?
No, I have not, it’s just so many people, I’m kind of waiting until they narrow it down a little bit
I guess I’m not necessary pulling for the heir apparent which seems to be Joe Biden. I’ve been more focused on my nonprofit and the work I need to do to help improve the recidivism rate.
How has President Donald Trump done?
For recidivism: I know he’s signed the First Step Act that was supposed to reduce recidivism and help improve things for people coming out of incarceration. In my opinion, it wasn’t really because he cared about people coming out of incarceration. I think his son-in-law has probably impacted that more just because his brother went to prison. I really don’t think it’s because the president cares. It did serve as a step toward improving things for people coming out of incarceration. I don’t think it’s a real concern for the president. I feel it’s an indirect benefit for whatever reason he has for doing what he did.
Do you think the president should be impeached, and if so, removed from office?
I think he should be impeached, removed and probably indicted. I don’t think he was really ever fit to serve. I don’t really feel he even necessarily wanted to serve.
What is the issue that is most important to you or your community?
How we treat returning citizens, so people coming out of incarceration. My nonprofit, Maryland Reentry Resource Center, which just got started this past June, was created to help people that were coming back by providing case management and by helping them maneuver different barriers that they face once they get out and return back to their communities.
Based on statistics from the Department of Corrections, about 500 people come out of incarceration back to Anne Arundel County. That was the number for 2018.
Bryant Furey, 31, Annapolis
Have you decided on who you will vote for?
In the primaries, I will be voting for Bernie Sanders. No possible way I will be voting Biden.
How has President Donald Trump done?
He’s done trash, he’s hardly done anything. Everything that they passed is undoing the progress we’ve been trying to make in the world for the greater good of the planet. Most of it seems out of spite. It does not do the common citizen any good.
Do you think the president should be impeached, and if so, removed from office?
I think absolutely, but at this point, it seems like wishful thinking, the only way to make that happen is to vote. It’s got to get past the Senate and that’s not going to happen, not in this climate.
What is the issue that is most important to you or your community?
I think affordable health care is very much at the top of the list. Along with there being programs for mental health and addiction awareness. And criminal rehabilitation.