New Anne Arundel Health Officer Tonii Gedin puts improving health equity at top of priority list

While Tonii Gedin has only officially held the role of Anne Arundel County health officer for about two weeks, she already has some lofty ambitions.

Gedin took over as acting health officer in March when Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman was tapped by the state’s health department to serve as deputy secretary for public health services. She was approved to be his permanent replacement last week in a unanimous vote by the County Council.

In an interview with The Capital, Gedin said everything about the work she hopes to achieve as the department’s new leader comes back to equity.

“[We’re] really getting back to inequities in things like cancer and maternal and infant mortality,” Gedin said. “Really almost any health condition we could dream up has a disparity in it.”

Health inequity, how different demographic groups experience different health outcomes, is an issue Gedin has observed in the health care system her entire career, she said. It’s something she’s seen from her time working as an ICU nurse to a chief quality officer at Health for the Homeless in the Baltimore City Medical System and as deputy health officer for the Anne Arundel County Health Department, where she started in 2020.

While it’s an issue she and her former boss Kalyanaraman noted during their time with the department, the COVID pandemic slowed their ability to tackle it. Now, with the pandemic in the rearview, she and her team are taking on that work. Her first step, she said, is developing a health equity plan for the department to lay out specific goals.

Part of what is lacking now both locally and nationally is access to enough resources and the right resources for marginalized groups, Gedin said.

“We have biases that impact the work and so those also have to be addressed with providers and health care workers,” Gedin said. “What are the ways people are being treated differently whether it be implicitly or not.”

As an example, Gedin cited monkeypox, a disease that saw an uptick last year in Anne Arundel County and the state that predominantly affects men having sexual relationships with other men.

“You see a lot of judgment and thoughts around who’s getting it and whether or not they deserve to have something and we’ve seen that play out before. We’ve seen it with AIDS and HIV,” Gedin said. “Those things that impact marginalized groups have a direct impact on their life expectancy and their health outcomes.”

Some of that work ensuring the department’s staff is as diverse as the county will be in the hands of Shawn Cain, deputy health officer for operations, who was Gedin’s counterpart when she held her role of deputy health officer for public health. The department plans to examine its job classifications and increase outreach and recruitment statewide, Cain said.

“[We’re working on] hiring a more diverse workforce, getting a workforce that relates more to our community that we serve and getting our current employees trained [on health equity],” Cain said.

While improving the diversity of care providers and department staff and training them to view healthcare through an equity lens may be a larger task, one thing the department is doing now is working to ensure marginalized groups are getting the information they need disseminated to them by a person they trust which, in some cases, isn’t a health care expert.

That’s why the department started hiring health ambassadors within various organizations throughout the county and training them on various illnesses and treatment, as well as steps to take to mitigate risk. The partner organizations range from groups that address poverty, work in communities of color and mental health activist organizations including Community Action Agency, My Life Foundation and Growth Matters.

While the ambassadors started out working only on COVID issues, they’ve since expanded to getting trained in mental health first aid and this year will be learning about more health issues including cold and flu, health care access, Medicaid and Medicare and extreme weather risks.

Growth Matters CEO Craig Coates said the community ambassador program has made a huge difference in the community of Black residents his organization serves. His group has five ambassadors on staff.

“This community health ambassador program, [Gedin] really led the way. We have this program because Dr. Nilesh got in there and she got in there and made sure this program needed to be,” Coates said. “If we don’t have this program access goes away.”

The workshops, teaching and surveying Growth Matters’ trained ambassadors do allows for a constant feedback loop between the health department and marginalized communities so the community can make their needs known and the health department can offer resources to the community through the ambassadors.

“The Black community for so many years has kind of been self-propelled and self-driven because of trust issues and not having access so sometimes your pastor’s been your doctor and your lawyer,” Coates said. “Getting people to trust a process is very, very important and I think it starts with conversations in places that they’re familiar with — local churches, community centers.”

As the department continues training the ambassadors it’s also working on expanding its own footprint, Gedin said, which means conducting more partnership programs with other county agencies and nonprofits such as the gun lock giveaway the department collaborated with the Anne Arundel County Public Library on in April.

“We’re really [trying to get] in better proximity to where people are, not always asking them to come to us,” she said. “It’s making services for the health department or other like entities more readily available, making services welcoming and targeted to those who really need them most.”

The new responsibility is exciting for Gedin who has hoped to do exactly this kind of work for most of her life.

“I always wanted to help people. Some people dream of being different things when they’re children. This is always what I wanted to do,” Gedin said.

After earning her undergraduate degree in nursing from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in her home state, she got a master’s in community and public health nursing and a doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Maryland School of Nursing.

Her colleagues in the health department say Gedin has opened their eyes to how pervasive disparities in socioeconomic status and race are in health care.

“The equity, diversity and inclusion stuff, we didn’t really tackle that until ... Tonii came in and kind of pushed that,” said Jennifer Schneider, director of disease prevention and management, who has been at the department for more than 10 years.

Schneider said Gedin’s leadership has also led her to rely on and communicate more with the partner agencies the department works with who are on the ground and familiar with the affected communities.

“She makes sure that in every aspect of everything we do that we keep our purpose and our mission in our minds as we are planning new initiatives,” Schneider said.

One thing Gedin is looking forward to giving more attention to is infant and maternal mortality disparities, which she is spearheading a task force to look into. The county hopes to launch it in the fall.

Recent national data shows Black moms are three times more likely than white moms to die from pregnancy-related issues, Gedin told The Capital in May.

“[We’re] Looking at best practices that are actually changing the disparities across the country,” Gedin said. “Research shows that having doulas [birthing assistants without medical expertise] working with people changes their outcomes and they have better outcomes.”

While Gedin and Kalyanaraman shared a lot of the same goals, Gedin now has a chance to expand on some of the work they started together that had to take a backseat at the height of the pandemic.

“She has the freedom now to focus on these things where he didn’t,” Cain said. “I’m finding that they’re very similar.”