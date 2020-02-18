An effort to allow children to be accompanied by therapy dogs in courts across Maryland got a boost Tuesday from Gov. Larry Hogan.
The Republican governor posed for photos and offered head scratches to therapy dogs on the State House lawn Tuesday, and praised the pups’ handlers for their work.
“I don’t have any stress anymore,” Hogan joked after petting a few of the pups.
Legislation is moving forward in the General Assembly that would expand a pilot program that was started several years ago in Anne Arundel and Harford counties. The program allows child witnesses to have a therapy dog with them in the courtroom.
Advocates say that children can be calmed by having a dog with them, making it easier to answer difficult questions about crimes and trauma.
The first therapy dog to go to work in Anne Arundel’s courtrooms is a 5-year-old Labradoodle named Lily. Lily’s owner, Barbara Reilly, said the dog is brought into the courtroom before the jury and situated in the witness box so that jurors won’t see her and be influenced by the dog’s presence.
“It’s gotten rave reviews in both locations, so we’re excited about the idea of having it statewide to help children in difficult situations,” said Del. Michael Malone, an Anne Arundel County Republican who is sponsoring the bill.
The other lead sponsor is Sen. Bryan Simonaire, also an Anne Arundel County Republican, who has been working on this issue since 2016.
Simonaire’s first bill that year was a statewide dogs-in-courts program that was defeated on a close committee vote. He quickly wrote up a different version of the bill to allow the dogs just in Anne Arundel and Harford counties. It passed the Senate and the late Speaker Michael E. Busch helped get the bill through the House of Delegates.
Simonaire said it’s gratifying to see a statewide bill finally gain traction this year. Identical versions of the bill have passed both the House of Delegates and the state Senate with no opposition, so Simonaire said it’s just “a formality” to get final approvals and send the bills to Hogan for his signature.