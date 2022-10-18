Anne Arundel County Council approve land acquisition for stream restoration project

At its last meeting of the term, the Anne Arundel County Council bid farewell to its parting members and approved bills to acquire land for a stream restoration project and replace certain vacant county positions with new ones.

The council voted unanimously Monday to accept a gift of 12 acres of land from Cynthia P. Alexander and Katherine P. Schaefgen along Laurel Ft. Meade Road in Laurel, according to the bill. Once the gift was made known to County Executive Steuart Pittman, he decided it would be best used for a stream restoration project under the leadership of the County’s Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration under the Department of Public Works.

According to the legislative summary attached to the bill, the property was suitable for the project because it is in a heavily wooded area that experiences flooding from the Little Patuxent River and is part of the natural drainage system.

The stream restoration will be part of a larger project to meet the requirements of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit the county received from the Maryland Department of the Environment. The permit is aimed at helping the county meet pollutant load reductions associated with the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load by regulating areas that discharge pollutants into bodies of water.

“The owners of the property reached out to the county to express interest in donating the land,” Pittman’s Director of Government Relations Pete Baron said.

On July 5, the county appraised the property and found it to be worth $97,000. An environmental assessment completed Aug. 25 concluded there were no environmental hazards on the property, however it did identify solid waste dumping on the parcel, which the Department of Public Works will now be responsible for removing at the cost of about $5,000.

The council also voted unanimously to remove a vacant human services aide position from the Department of Aging and Disabilities and replace it with a program specialist position which will supervise the department’s respite care referral program. The bill also removed a vacant police officer position from the Anne Arundel County Police Department and replace it with a police captain position which will oversee the office of professional standards, Baron said.

Monday night was the last council meeting before the Nov. 8 election which will see at least three new members to the council. Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican, gave up her chance at a second term to run for county executive against Pittman. Sarah Lacey, a Jessup Democrat, did the same to run for state Senate, a race she lost in the primary to incumbent Sen. Pam Beidle. Andrew Pruski, a Gambrills Democrat, had reached the council’s two-term limit and is now running for a seat in the House of Delegates.

The remaining four council members, Democrat Allison Pickard, and Republicans Nathan Volke and Amanda Fiedler, are running for reelection.

“I do want to take a moment to acknowledge our eight-year veteran who has served his last term on the County Council and, as a point of personal privilege, has been my 7:15 a.m. phone call nearly daily for the last four years,” Pickard, of Glen Burnie, said. “He brought us into this council as chair [and] showed us how to get it done.”

“All good things obviously must come to an end,” Pruski said.

He reminded those coming back to the council and those possibly going on to serve in other offices that the loudest voice in the room isn’t necessarily the most important and to always remember those impacted by county decisions who don’t come to council meetings or reach out to representatives. They may be those most in need.

Lacey finished off the meeting with Pruski’s catchphrase: “I’m not a lawyer, I just play one on TV.”