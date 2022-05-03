Stink bomb deployed during Anne Arundel County Council meeting

A man who identified himself as Phil Ateto released a stink bomb in the council chambers, said police.

A stink bomb was released during an Anne Arundel County Council meeting Monday night at the Arundel Center.

Corporal Mark Balonis from the county police department said the individual who activated the device was a man dressed to look like excrement with the words “Police Accountability Board” on his outfit. After the incident, the man who identified himself as Phil Ateto was led out of the chambers and released without being given a citation, Balonis said.

Advertisement

The device left the chambers smelling similar to skunk spray. The device was used after Ateto testified that he was upset about the council approving the Police Accountability Board without including recommendations from the Anne Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability.

Ateto had attended several meetings over the past few weeks when the bill had been discussed to advocate for more changes to the proposed board..

Advertisement

Coalition members rallied and testified at several meetings in favor of ensuring that the new board was diverse and had investigative powers. The bill passed two weeks ago without investigatory powers..

“Take a long, hard look in the mirror tonight,” he told the council members.

A large fan was brought in to reduce the potency of the smell. Council proceedings resumed after the chamber was evacuated for about twenty minutes.

Balonis said a stink bomb in the council chambers was a first for him.