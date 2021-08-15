Steven Strawn: The horse trader turned baseball coach who wants to change Annapolis from the mayor’s office

Steven Strawn isn’t dressed for the August heat.
Wearing a button-up shirt with black leather cowboy boots poking out the bottom of black denim jeans, he strides toward Market House on a weekday morning early in his nascent Annapolis mayoral campaign.
The 63-year-old Strawn apologizes for being a few minutes late. He’s a stickler for punctuality.
A normally reserved person, Strawn had some apprehensions about talking about himself. But as the interview begins and a photographer starts to snap photos, Strawn opens up, his theater experience starts to bleed through. He wants the photos to be taken from a higher angle.
“In theater, we take (photos) down low for the villains,” he says later. “For the heroes, they take them up high.”
It’s the second week of his campaign, which Strawn is building from scratch. The former chair of the Annapolis Republican Central Committee says this wasn’t supposed to be his job.
Shortly before the candidate filing deadline in late July, no one from the Republican party had filed to challenge incumbent Democratic Mayor Gavin Buckley.
Former Mayor Mike Pantelides, whom Buckley defeated four years ago, opted against running again after months of indecision. Pantelides said he made the decision that was best for his family and plans to support Strawn on the campaign trail.
So, Strawn stepped up, filing his paperwork in the basement of City Hall a few hours before the deadline.
“When our candidate dropped out, I had to step in,” Strawn said. “I mean, what am I doing? You know, I’m sitting here going, ‘I don’t want this and I didn’t want to do this,’ but ‘for whom the bell tolls.’”
Strawn is an avid reader and a student of history. He often uses that phrase — “for whom the bell tolls” — to describe his late entry into the race. It is a reference to a 17th-century poem by John Donne about the interconnectedness of humanity that was later made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s novel about fighting fascism and moral duty. Martin Luther King Jr. used the phrase in a Nobel acceptance speech in 1964.
In Strawn’s case, he seems to be using it as his personal call to action: “You have to step up when it’s needed, not when you want to,” he says.
Political awakening
Strawn’s unseasonable outfit is not by accident. The boots and jeans are vestiges of his youth working on a horse farm in Lanham in Prince George’s County where he toiled for nearly a decade into his 20s.
It’s where he learned how to sell horses, to gain the trust of a buyer so they would come back for more. It’s where he developed a sense of honesty and forthrightness that he says will make him a good candidate for public office.
George Boarman, owner of Boarman’s Market in Highland, Maryland, met Strawn in the early 1980s. The two forged a friendship that has spanned 40 years.
“He’s very brave for getting into politics,” Boarman said. “He’s getting in because he cares and wants to see things change for people who are struggling.”
Strawn’s time in the horse trade was also when he was drawn to politics.
As he tells it, he once sold a horse to a local politician who encouraged Strawn to join a Young Republicans club. The man was Lawrence J. Hogan Sr., the late father of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and the only U.S. Representative from his party to vote to recommend all three House articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.
Following the Watergate scandal, Strawn said he asked Hogan how hard it was to bring down Nixon.
“It was very hard but it was very easy,” Hogan supposedly replied.
“I said, ‘Why is that?’” Strawn recalled. “He said, ‘Well, one because he was my party. So it was hard to go against your party. ... And it was very easy. Because he was wrong.’”
Strawn was a Republican from then on, he said.
In another instance while in high school, he met a young Democratic state senator named Steny Hoyer, who simply shook his hand while campaigning and asked him for his vote. It was the directness with which the politician asked that made an impact.
Party loyalty be damned. For the next 30 years, Strawn would vote for Hoyer, who would become the second most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives. Strawn admits he finally voted for someone else in the 2020 presidential election.
Strawn is full of these types of stories. Some of the details are blurred by the decades or an active imagination, rounded to fit into a good yarn.
Strawn does not see himself as a full-fledged Republican, the faithful acolyte of a party that has been almost entirely subsumed by the shadow of former President Donald Trump.
“I align with common sense,” said Strawn, who said he voted for Trump in 2020.
Strawn has publicly stated some of his views. In guest columns in The Capital over the 18 months, Strawn has railed against the logic of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, urged the city to hire more police officers and lamented how children were being raised.
Man of the theater
When Strawn arrived in Annapolis 15 years ago he began working at the Bay Theatre Company, a small but robust outfit that later won awards for the plays it produced.
At first, he was drawn to the theater because he’d fallen for a woman, Janet Luby, the theater’s co-founder. But soon he found his love extended to the art of theater production. For about seven years, he helped around the burgeoning theater, soon teaching himself how to use the lighting equipment and building sets.
Strawn eventually married Luby, who declined to speak to The Capital for this article. They divorced in 2016.
During his time working at the theater, Strawn said he had a personal awakening that made him listen to people who thought, felt and looked different than he did. Instead of assuming his position was correct, he began to consider other perspectives, he said.
“That’s what taught me that there is more than just my opinion and more than one opinion,” Strawn said.
The Bay Theatre closed permanently in 2013 due to financial troubles.
Around the same time, Strawn was pulled into city politics in part because of what he saw in Pantelides, then a 29-year-old long-shot mayoral candidate who reminded Strawn of Hoyer, he said.
“He was a big help. He knows a lot of people because he lives in Ward 1,” Pantelides said of Strawn. “When you campaign, you get to know someone. Even after my time as mayor, we remained friends, talking on the phone and by email. He is a great guy. I think he would do a good job as mayor.”
Following Pantelides’ upset victory over Democratic incumbent Josh Cohen, the Annapolis Republican Central Committee was in need of new members. Michael Dye, now the committee’s vice-chair, encouraged Strawn to join him on the committee. Strawn became the Ward 1 member and the pair toured the county attending events with the Republican Women of Anne Arundel County, the county GOP and other groups to build the party up.
“I liked him because he seemed to have an independent streak,” Dye said. “He wasn’t just like, ‘whatever the party says,’ or ‘whatever the other side does, I don’t like.’ He sort of thought things out and I really appreciated that.”
One of those moments where Strawn flashed his willingness to buck the party line came during the 2017 mayoral election.
As Pantelides sought a second term, an outside Republican group began distributing flyers attacking Buckley for his Australian heritage.
Strawn claims he stood up to other Republicans in the party who were intent on continuing the attacks. Dye recalled Strawn being furious about the attacks. Pantelides publicly denounced the flyers, which were partially funded by several prominent Anne Arundel County Republicans, including the campaign for former County Executive Steve Schuh.
“I’m a country bumpkin coming in not knowing politics, but I know right from wrong,” Strawn said.
While Strawn said he would not attack Buckley during the campaign, he has some criticisms.
Specifically, Strawn pointed to the administration delaying the rebricking of Main Street and the failed experimental bike lane that nearly tore the city apart in 2018 as examples of Buckley’s apparent mismanagement.
Buckley said he stands behind his administration delaying the rebricking project until after Hillman Garage is rebuilt because it will be a chance to provide more flexibility on the street in the future.
Strawn sees costs overruns for projects at Truxtun Park Pool as more signs of bad management. He would use experience cutting deals in the horse trade — and later for a concrete company — to cut costs for city projects. The pool project came in about $1 million over budget because of added construction costs.
Strawn is, however, quick to admit he doesn’t have all the answers.
He hopes to surround himself with competent people, including members of the Democratic party, he said. He views the job of a mayor like that of a theater producer and plans to learn everyone else’s role to better do his own job.
“No man can do this himself,” he said.
Stay out of the limelight
Despite his unexpected love for the theater, Strawn has never been one for the limelight, preferring to stay behind the curtain. It’s a lesson he said he learned as a teenager by the owner of the horse stable and one he has lived by up until he filed to run for mayor.
For the most part, his life has been simple, he said. He was raised by a single mother in Hyattsville, on the outskirts of Washington, D.C. His father was an alcoholic. Some nights he went to bed hungry only to be woken up at 3 a.m. by his mother who fed him leftovers from the bar she worked at to make ends meet.
Strawn has one son from a previous marriage, which ended in 1986, court records show. When his son started playing baseball at age 10, Strawn became his coach, helping him through Little League, high school, and college.
Through baseball, Strawn became a better father and teacher, he said. If he becomes mayor, he wants to establish a citywide baseball league to help more young people benefit from the structured learning environment that sports brings.
Baseball has also guided his professional life. In November 2020, Strawn started a company called Pro Plus Athletics, an online coaching clinic that teaches “coaches how to teach, not to coach,” he said. Strawn said he has also sought to patent a device to help young hitters with their swing that will be sold on a forthcoming website.
With no formal college education, income has sometimes been hard to come by, he said. Instead, he has relied on a frugal lifestyle to get by. For instance, he drives a 2002 Lincoln Continental.
But with that financial uncertainty has come some legal woes.
Between 1994 and 2011, Strawn has racked up five tax liens — four from the IRS and one from the State of Maryland. In all, he has owed as much as $23,370 in back taxes. The most recent state tax lien for $2,870 from 2011 was paid off in January 2020, according to court records.
Of the remaining $20,500 from the other four liens, Strawn said he isn’t certain how much is still unpaid, but he hopes to have the sum paid in full “within the next two months.” Strawn has also had several other civil disputes, court records show, including a contract dispute over the private sale of a lawnmower in 2018. He eventually had to pay back $1,000 plus $254 in other costs.
“I owe back taxes and I’m paying them and that’s it,” Strawn said of his outstanding liens.
Strawn points to his future general election opponent, who also had tax issues related to his restaurant businesses before he became mayor.
Buckley’s restaurants racked up about $200,000 in state tax liens between 2006 and 2012. He also got into a contract dispute totaling $21,175.
The tax issues stemmed from the 2008 economic recession and have all been resolved, Buckley said.
“Buckley had 10 years to fix his stuff,” Strawn said. “I had 36 hours.”
Steep climb
Strawn will face a steep test against Buckley on Nov. 2, not unlike Pantelides in 2013.
Four years ago, the Democratic mayor, then a plucky underdog himself, won more votes than his opponent in every precinct in the city. Four years later, Buckley has the full support of his party and a well-oiled fundraising machine.
Running as a Republican in the heavily Democratic Annapolis is difficult and often scares off would-be candidates, said James Appel, chair of the Anne Arundel Republican Central Committee.
“It’s extremely difficult to get someone to spend six to eight months of their time,” Appel said. “And putting in $20,000 to $40,000 of your own money it’s hard to find someone to do it.”
But in Strawn, Appel and others see someone who could break through partisanship to campaign on the issues that affect all residents like taxes, public safety, and trash pick-up.
“He absolutely can (win),” said outgoing Republican Alderman from Ward 2 Fred Paone, who said he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with Strawn but respects him running.
“I don’t think the incumbent has gotten anything done as he promised. The city is hurting fiscally,” Paone added.
Friends and even old flames describe Strawn similarly, as an upstanding person with a clear moral compass.
Kathryn Orosz, an old girlfriend of Strawn’s who lives in Crofton, said she encouraged him to run for office years ago, telling him his honesty and integrity would make him a good candidate.
“I think a lot of politicians nowadays tell you something just to tell it to you, then they turn around and do something completely different. It’s all about getting the votes and staying in office,” Orosz said. “I don’t see Steve like that. He is going to speak his mind no matter what.”
Strawn said he didn’t enter the race to become a politician and doesn’t plan to run for reelection if he wins.
“I’m going to change this place for the better,” Strawn said. “And then guess what? You can have Gavin back.”