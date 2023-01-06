South County Senior Center adds exercise room, dance studio, office space after $2.5 million expansion

The South County Senior Center in Edgewater reopened Tuesday following a nearly $2.5 million expansion and renovation project.

Complete with an exercise room, dance space and an office for private consultations for things like taxes and Medicare, the center will be able to accommodate the hundreds of seniors who come in every week to socialize, snack, play pickleball and do art projects. The facility at 27 Stepneys Lane is one of seven senior centers in the county. The others are located in Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Odenton, Pasadena and Glen Burnie.

For Arleen and Lloyd Gleason from Davidsonville, the south county center has helped them ease into retirement and stay mentally and physically active. They can depend on the center to make friends their age who share their interests, they said.

Arleen and Lloyd Gleason, married 51 years, do a 500 piece puzzle. The South County Senior Center recently reopened with a new expansion and improvements. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“It’s just us two at home together. After a while it’s like you really don’t have that much to talk about,” said Arleen Gleason who has been married to Lloyd for 51 years. “You watch the same programs on TV or whatever. When you come here there’s different people to talk to.”

When Lloyd retired from a career working for military organizations, starting with helping to build bombs during the Vietnam War, Arleen was still working at Anne Arundel Medical Center, and he needed a place to spend the days while she was away.

“[I like] the puzzles. We used to have a genealogy club. There’s billiards in the other room. Once in a while I’ll use the treadmill,” said Lloyd. “There’s now more exercise equipment they didn’t have before. Before they only had one treadmill.”

Tom Bowser, left, and Lloyd Conner play pool in the billiards room. The South County Senior Center recently reopened after an expansion and renovation project. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The couple said they depend on the center to get their exercise in.

“I’d never go back to another gym at this stage in our lives,” said Arleen. “I don’t need to look at [young] people going really at it on the treadmill; it’s like I’ll just barely be walking on the treadmill.”

A new exercise equipment room at the South County Senior Center. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Over the past 25 years or so, the membership of the center has grown significantly, said Suzie Antkowiak, director of the South County Senior Center. The growth required the center to host classes at the nearby police station and library.

“That poses a problem as we’ve only got a director and a senior center associate managing the safety of 300 people who come through the walls every day. This way it can all be in one spot,” said Karrisa Kelly, director of the county Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Folks play bridge in the new game room at the South County Senior Center. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The $2.48 million renovation, paid for in the county’s fiscal 2021 budget, is the second in a series of investments in the senior center system, Kelly said. The Brooklyn Park Senior Center underwent an $800,000 expansion right before the pandemic. The Arnold Senior Center will be renovated next. The $15.7 million Severn Center, now under construction next to Van Bokkelen Elementary School, will be the county’s eighth senior center. The new facility will also host the Boys and Girls Club of Anne Arundel County.

These renovations have been a long time coming, according to Kelly and Antkowiak, who said this is the first major overhaul of the county’s senior centers since they were built. The first ones, including south county, opened in 1979, Antkowiak said. Pamela Jordan, who preceded Kelly as the department director and worked for the Department of Aging and Disabilities from 2008 to 2020, said seeing the renovations come to life has been one of the highlights of her more than 40-year career with Anne Arundel County government. Jordan retired in December.

South County Senior Center Director Suzie Antkowiak talks about the new exercise room. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A major focus of this project was improved accessibility, said Kelly, who used a wheelchair to test how navigable the new bathrooms were for people with disabilities. The center now also has an extra row of handicap parking spots and has been repaved to fix potholes, Kelly said, which presented safety problems for seniors with mobility issues as they tried to enter the building.

All the centers were closed during the pandemic in March 2020 and then were temporarily converted to childcare centers and food distribution sites. They all reopened in the summer of 2021.

The Gleasons said the pandemic was a lonely time and they eagerly awaited the reopening of the center. Though the permanent location closed again in January last year for the renovation, the 2,300 registered South County Senior Center members had a temporary space available to them for classes around the corner.

“I really missed coming here,” said Arleen smiling as she added new pieces to her puzzle.

The center’s winter session of classes start next week. Senior center membership is free for residents who are 55 years and older and self-sufficient. Spouses of any age are allowed to join someone who is 55 or older. Anyone who needs individual assistance navigating the facilities should call the Senior Center Plus Program at (410) 222-1483 or aglitk00@aacounty.org.