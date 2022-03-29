Anne Arundel County to place solar panels on landfill space in Glen Burnie

County Executive Steuart Pittman gives remarks before signing the bill. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed a bill creating a solar park on the landfill at the Northern Recycling Center in Glen Burnie, March 29, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an agreement Tuesday with Glenn Burnie Landfill Solar to lease about 20 acres of landfill space on Dover Road in Glen Burnie where the business will install more than 10,000 solar panels. The agreement was unanimously approved by the county council last week.

“It’s a good deal for the taxpayers, and it’s a great deal for the environment,” Pittman said at an event last week.

The county will realize an estimated $6.7 million in revenue and savings from the deal over the next 25 years, according to Matt Johnston, the county’s environmental policy director.

Johnston said the county is expected to save about $3.7 million in electricity costs and it will earn more than $3 million in lease revenue. Once operational, the power created by the solar panels will go partly to county residents and businesses that want to get solar energy through the grid and partly to county accounts, according to Joel Lindsay, spokesperson for Ameresco, the parent company to Glenn Burnie Landfill Solar.

Installation of the panels, being constructed on top of a closed landfill, is scheduled to start this year, he said.

The project is the second of its kind in the county. The first launched in 2018 when solar panels were installed on an old landfill in Annapolis and connected to the power grid.

“We feel like we have to do everything in our power to get off of fossil fuel power,” Johnston said. “So if that model works on a landfill, let’s rinse and repeat all over the place.”

Renewable energy is key to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keeping sea level rise at bay. This is critical to keeping the residents of Anne Arundel County safe and healthy, Johnston said.

“With 530 miles of shoreline, we see the impacts of climate change every single day,” Johnston said. “The higher the energy in the atmosphere and the water vapor in the atmosphere, the stronger our thunderstorms and our hurricanes are going to be, which leads to coastal and inland flooding.”

Ten of the top 20 sea level rises ever recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Severn River station in Annapolis have occurred in the last four years. The fourth highest rise was on Oct. 29, when a storm off the coast caused waters in the Chesapeake Bay to rise as much as 3 to 5 feet, said Johnston.

Earlier this month an ice shelf the size of New York City collapsed in East Antarctica, a part of the continent considered more resilient to the effects of climate change, according to the U.S. National Ice Center.

“The higher the temperature is, the higher the sea level rise is, and the Chesapeake Bay is ground zero for sea level rise,” Johnston said.

Kim Coble from the League of Maryland League of Conservation Voters said temperatures in Maryland have increased by 2 ½ degrees since the turn of the century, adding that 13 islands in the Chesapeake Bay have disappeared because of sea level rise.

The Glen Burnie project is a piece of a larger plan the Pittman administration is implementing to develop solar fields in underutilized areas, Johnston said. Tuesday morning, Pittman signed an executive order implementing a goal of having all the electricity Anne Arundel County uses purchased or produced through renewables by 2030. The state of Maryland has a similar, but more modest goal — to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

Pittman said he also hopes the plan encourages individuals to go solar.

“Our residents will see what we’re doing and they’ll take responsibility. The more solar panels you see and the more electric vehicles you see, the more likely you’re going to go out and get it for yourself for your home,” Pittman said. “If we’re going to ask our residents to step up, we have to step up as [a] county government.”

Also last week, a national nonprofit focused on helping people to power their homes with solar energy, Solar United Neighbors, launched a co-op in Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore. The co-op allows people in the area to join together to get a lower price on energy by switching to solar. This is the organization’s first venture into Anne Arundel County, where SUN’s Maryland program director, Kimberly Armstrong, said she sees an untapped market.

“It’s bulk purchasing, like when you go to Costco or Sam’s Club or BJ’s. You get a discount because you’re buying in bulk,” Armstrong said. “We do the same model. We say to the installers, ‘Hey, we’ve got 20 or 30 people who want to go solar. What’s the best price you can give us?’”

Armstrong said people who join the co-op typically save 20% to 30% on their monthly utility bills compared to individuals who go solar without the co-op. This will be the organization’s third co-op in Maryland. The first two were in Montgomery County and surrounding counties and Baltimore City and surrounding counties.

Johnston and Armstrong both have solar panels on their homes. Johnston lives on the Mayo Peninsula while Armstrong lives in Baltimore City. Both said they not only save money on their utility bills, but they get money back in the summer when their solar panels create more energy than they need and the excess is sent back onto the electric grid.

While the state and federal governments already have tax incentives that can be applied for through the county, more benefits may be coming for those switching to solar.

Pittman’s team is closely watching two cross-filed bills going through the General Assembly that would exempt solar energy generation equipment from county personal property taxes as long as the solar energy is sold to low-to-moderate income people through the Community Solar Pilot Program. The Glen Burnie project is partly involved in this program. The Climate Solutions Now Act, which passed the Maryland Senate and is making its way through the House, contains similar provisions. The bill outlines a plan for the state to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.