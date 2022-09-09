Anne Arundel County events to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Anne Arundel County will host ceremonies, stair climbs, and charity runs this week to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

U.S. Naval Academy

From 12:45 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Friday Midshipmen will place 2,977 miniature American flags along the Naval Academy’s Stribling Walk to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11. Fourteen of the flags will be larger to highlight the Naval Academy alumni who died on 9/11. The flags will remain on the walk, situated around the Mexican-American Monument, for the entire weekend.

On Sunday morning at 8: 46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the twin towers, the Midshipmen will run an American flag around the yard starting at the Midshipmen Store parking lot. The “Run to Remember” will last until 5: 20 p.m. in Tecumseh Court. Midshipmen will be split into small groups to run in timed increments.

At the conclusion of the “Run to Remember” at 5: 20 p.m., the Naval Academy’s superintendent, commandant, and command chaplain will host a tribute at Tecumseh Court featuring guest speaker New York City Firefighter Lt. John Breen, who served as a first responder in New York City on 9/11 and is the uncle of 2nd Lt. Liam Rock, Class of 2020.

In the event of severe weather, the 9/11 remembrance run and the T-Court ceremony will go indoors at a designated Field House.

Arc Central Chesapeake

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region will host its “You Are the Help Until Help Arrives,” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at the Annapolis Visitor’s Center. The event will focus on ways residents can support their neighbors with emergency preparedness strategies. Retired Lt. Col. James Krempel will speak on his personal connection to the Sept. 11 attacks. The Arc will also display artwork created by Anne Arundel locals and inspired by their stories of helping those in need and being helped.

Those interested in attending should RSVP to The Arc Director of Engagement Deena Kilmon at dkilmon@thearcccr.org or 410-353-1127.

Annapolis High School Stair Climb

Peake Social and Maxed Out Fitness are hosting a memorial stair climb from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Annapolis High School.

The event will begin at 8:48 a.m. when the first tower was hit and finish at 10: 28 a.m. when the last tower fell. The group’s goal is to climb 110 flights of stairs in honor of those who died.

There is no entry fee for the event. Donations to the Fallen Firefighter Foundation or a local fire station are encouraged.

Heroes Run 5k

Veterans advocate group The Travis Manion Foundation will host its Heroes Run 5k at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The event will commemorate the 15th anniversary of Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USNA Class of 2004) and Maj. Doug Zembiec, also known as “The Lion of Fallujah,” (USNA Class of 1995) being killed in action in Iraq and the 10th anniversary of Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Patrick D. Feeks being killed in action in Afghanistan when his Black Hawk helicopter was shot down. Feeks was from Edgewater.

Manion and Zembiec were both wrestlers at the Naval Academy and are buried at Arlington National Cemetery, said race Director Natanya Levioff in a news release.

This will be one of more than 90 races the foundation hosts around the world every year around the time of Sept. 11. Those interested in participating in this year’s race can register online.

Hidden Heroes Celebration

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities will host its Hidden Heroes Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve in Hanover. The celebration honors the work of military caregivers.

Those hoping to come but requiring accommodations can contact the department at 410-222-4257.