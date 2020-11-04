Final results remain delayed, but leading Anne Arundel school board candidates confident about victory

When Corine Frank decided to run for Anne Arundel County school board in 2017, she wrote “Board of Education 2020” and a Bible quote on a piece of scrap paper and taped it to her mirror.
The paper sign has been a constant reminder of her ambition to represent the Pasadena area as a Board of Education member from District 3. While votes recorded on Election Day are still trickling in Wednesday afternoon, Frank is positioned to achieve that goal after capturing 52.6% of the vote in mail-in and early voting records.
Although Frank is leading her opponent Ken Baughman by a 5.6 percentage point margin, the results don’t reflect every ballot cast in District 3. Final results are delayed across the state because memory sticks from Election Day voting centers are taking longer than expected to upload to the servers at local boards of election, said Deputy Election Director David Garreis.
“We’re not going to get the full results until tomorrow; they’re saying,” Frank said. "It’s really disheartening, actually. Do I put my ‘Thank You’ signs up, or do I need to wait? Do I declare victory, or sit on my hands?”
Despite the wait, Frank and fellow candidates leading in the returned results say they are confident about their position as likely school board member-elects.
Results from the Maryland State Board of Elections show, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 13,744 people voted for Frank, with 9,918 votes recorded in early voting and 3,804 votes coming by mail. Baughman saw 12,260 votes cast in his name, with 7,782 votes from early voting and 4,450 votes by mail-in ballot.
Frank, 37, is a parent and executive director of the Maryland Republican Party. Baughman, 64, is a parent, grandfather and retired teacher.
Joanna Bache Tobin, of Annapolis, had 55.2% of the vote in District 6, leading by about 11 percentage points against India Ochs. Tobin celebrated her presumed victory Tuesday night while the song “Joanna” by Afro B played at an outside watch party held by District 30 Democratic Club.
“When the very first results that come out had me up by 9% ... so that’s when they cheered and said ‘Let’s celebrate,'” Tobin said.
The District 6 school board race was expected to be the county’s closest race, evident in the 107 vote difference between mail-in ballots for Tobin, a consultant, and her opponent India Ochs, an attorney. Results are not complete, but as of Wednesday afternoon., 14,563 votes were cast for Tobin, with 6,375 votes from early voting. Ochs had 11,621 total votes, 4,301 of which came from early voting.
On Election Day, 1,936 people voted for Tobin, while 1,175 people selected Ochs. District 6 had a complete record of votes cast on Election Day, compared to the mere two dozen or so votes seen in District 2 and District 3.
“I am not shocked that it was the early voting that favored my opponent, given the support she had from the local democrat committee,” Ochs said. “I was surprised at the total vote count being so low, especially given the record turnout. I had expected twice as many would be voting, but it was clear from the in-person voting that many were skipping the Board of Education vote because they were not aware of it.”
Robert Silkworth, a 71-year-old veteran teacher from Old Mill, said he is ready to represent fellow teachers and students from District 2on Anne Arundel County’s Board of Education. Available results show he has 56.3% of the vote in District 2 over retired educator Raleigh Turnage Jr. of Severn. The district includes much of the Glen Burnie, Severn and Millersville area.
So far, 10,479 total votes were cast for Silkworth compared to 7,999 total votes for Turnage. Silkworth received 6,307 votes in early voting and 4,140 votes by mail. Turnage received 4,471 votes in early voting and 3,502 by mail.
Silkworth plans to retire from his current role at North County High School, where he teaches French and Spanish. He’s preparing to his perspective as an educator teaching students via online learning to the board when his four-year term would start in December.
Tobin and Frank both said they are gearing up to balance the school budget, set to be introduced in December, and facing a deficit amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, the school board has four elected board members, Candace Antwine of District 1, Melissa Ellis of District 4, and Dana Schallheim of District 5, and Michelle Corkadel, of District 7. This election transitions the board from a hybrid of appointments and elected members to a fully elected body.
The board will discuss whether to continue with a hybrid plan to return students to school in a mix of online and in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the current Anne Arundel County Public School plan, the first wave of students is set to return to classrooms by Nov. 16.
On Tuesday, Anne Arundel County’s rolling seven-day average of coronavirus cases reached its highest level yet at 15 cases per 100,000 people.