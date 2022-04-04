For former police officer, Anne Arundel County vote on same-sex marriage pension benefit bill is a long overdue

When Tanya Minion left the Anne Arundel County police force in 2009 after an injury, she wanted her partner, Angie, to be able to benefit as fully from her pension plan as a heterosexual spouse of a retired officer would. Gay marriage was not yet legal in Maryland, and the only election she could make was to add Angie as a contingent annuitant, meaning she would receive a percentage of Minion’s monthly retirement income upon her death — an election similar to one that might be made for a sibling.

Minion and her union leader, O’Brien Atkinson, brought the issue to the county’s attention in 2014, a year after same-sex marriage became legal in Maryland. Minion and Angie, who were married soon after it became legal, thought they’d be entitled to the same benefits as heterosexual married couples after she served the county for about 20 years.

Tanya Minion hopes a bill to allow her to change her pension benefit election will pass the Anne Arundel County Council. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

However, when they raised the issue to the offices of law and personnel, they were told that the election Minion made relating to her pension in 2009 was irreversible under county code. Atkinson said people at the union came to refer to this inability to get the election changed as the “gay tax.”

Soon after County Executive Steuart Pittman took office in 2018 he came to visit the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to talk to the officers and retired officers. Minion came armed with a letter about her concern. She and Atkinson said he seemed genuinely interested in fixing it. Months later no action had been taken, to her knowledge.

“I realize that things grind slowly, but I didn’t hear anything after that,” said Minion, 62. So she sent him an email, then another, after which Atkinson informed her there was legislation in the works to remedy the situation.

Atkinson said he approached the offices of law and personnel again to see if the pension provisions could be changed under the new administration. He was told there was no way to change the election administratively under the current law.

“It took us a year or two, maybe even a little longer to sort out the bureaucracy part of it,” said Pete Baron, director of government relations for the Office of the County Executive. “We initially were hoping that we could just fix this administratively, but after a long back and forth it became clear that it needs legislation.”

That legislation will be reviewed Monday by the County Council. The bill will enable fire and safety workers in same-sex marriages to change the election on their pension plans to allow their partners full spousal benefits if they made their elections before 2013.

“It wasn’t a ton of money you got shorted each month, but stretch that over a long period of time and it’s significant and we felt that it wasn’t fair,” Baron said.

Because this affects such a niche group of county staff, the fiscal impact to the pension fund is expected to be small, according to the bill — less than $250,000.

But, for Minion, it’s about much more than money.

“I’ve been waiting 13 years for this,” she said. “I just want to be treated equally.”

Even though it’s taken more than a decade to get this inequity resolved, Minion said she is grateful to everyone who worked on the bill.

“I certainly appreciate the people that were fighting for this behind the scenes and those that had enough tenacity to be willing to put their names on the bill,” Minion said. “They put their neck out for something that, let’s face it, a lot of people are still against.”

Pittman introduced the bill by way of council Chair Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat; it is co-sponsored by Andrew Pruski, a Gambrills Democrat.

Joe Toolan, the chair of Annapolis Pride, an LGBTQ+ rights group, said the bill is exciting for the community.

“Now is as good of a time as ever. It’s definitely taken longer than it should have but it’s also a slow process sometimes to make some of these changes,” Toolan said. “For so long everyone who was part of the LGBTQ+ community was never afforded the same rights as their heterosexual counterparts and so going back and fixing it, even if it’s almost 10 years after the fact, is just able to bring a little more closure to people who had been affected by it.”

Toolan said this is one of only a few recent wins at the local level for LGBTQ+ people. In January, the county announced that gender-affirming health services, education on transition options, and related mental health resources will be covered by the county’s health insurance. He also pointed to the new LGBTQ+ history class that will be offered in Anne Arundel County Public Schools in the 2023-24 school year.

Minion said she’s gratified to see the county catching up to the times.

“It’s like the world has caught up to what the world really is,” she said.