Educators and civil rights advocates criticized a proposed preventative program in Anne Arundel County introduced by Del. Sid Saab, saying the legislation could disproportionately affect students of color.
House Bill 535 would establish a pilot program for a preventative measure unit in middle and elementary schools — this would create a position for a psychologist or social worker who would act as a conduit between the three county agencies to monitor elementary and middle school students with behavioral, social or legal difficulties. Saab proposes that Gov. Larry Hogan allocate $300,000 to pay for the first year of the program, which would be piloted in three schools.
Anne Arundel County school officials, members of the local NAACP branch and some Anne Arundel delegates praised Saab’s attempts to help, but raised concerns the legislation would disproportionately affect some students.
Saab, R-Crownsville, said he did not anticipate opposition to his bill, which he also introduced late in the last session.
“The NAACP should be happy that we’re putting in such a bill,” Saab said. “This bill is colorblind but if it happens to help a specific minority or color, that should be something that’s plausible not the other way around.”
It is designed to target behavior, Saab said, not color or race. He said the NAACP should be joining the fight to make schools safer, but instead “they make it all about race.”
Saab’s panel supporting the bill included two representatives from the county’s Mental Health Agency, and a Crisis Response Unit officer, all of whom spoke about ways the bill sought to systematize early intervention with students who are struggling with behavioral health issues in and out of the classroom — including providing family supports on a voluntary basis.
The bill has bipartisan sponsorship — Dels. Heather Bagnall, D-Arnold; Sandy Bartlett, D-Maryland City; Alice Cain, D-Annapolis; Ned Carey, D-Brooklyn Park, Brian Chisholm, R-Pasadena; Seth Howard, R-West River; Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena; and Michael Malone, R-Crofton, had all signed on ahead of Friday’s hearing.
While there was opposition to the bill, nearly all of the bill’s opponents acknowledged that the spirit of the bill was positive, and focused criticism on the potential unintended consequences of implementation.
Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, D-College Park, who represents parts of both Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties, risked missing a vote in the Prince George’s County delegation meeting to stay and speak out against the bill.
“I understand what you’re doing and I know that we have a lot of issues,” Peña-Melnyk said, “but I have to tell you that this bill bothers me, troubles me tremendously because I feel that a bill like this can target black and brown children in our schools.”
She noted that the title of the bill includes the word prevention, but the purpose of the bill speaks primarily to monitoring and does not mention prevention at all, which she found concerning. She also noted that the police department is mentioned before the county Mental Health Agency in the bill’s description.
Bartlett — who was the first African American woman to ever preside over the Anne Arundel County Delegation when she acted as chair for parts of Friday’s meeting — said she was taking the opposing testimony very seriously.
“I like the spirit of the idea and helping people,” Bartlett said, but “if the bill is not amended and it’s not a collaboration, I will strongly urge the sponsor to withdraw (the bill).”
Jacqueline Allsup, president of the Anne Arundel County NAACP, worried this bill could lead to school segregation — black and brown students being labeled and ultimately separated from their peers.
She said the Preventative Measure Unit program could become a feeder to the school-to-prison pipeline — referring to the disproportionate tendency of students of color to become involved with the criminal justice system as a result of harsh policies and increasing law enforcement presence in schools. Allsup warned against creating a system that could result in the removal of children from their classrooms and instead suggested the best approach to behavioral problems in the classroom is better support and training for teachers.
During the hearing, Saab made reference to the fact that he immigrated to the United States from Lebanon, and considers himself a minority.
“If the behavior is a problem in minority communities, they should want to help them,” Saab said. Although he said he does not agree with their concerns, he said, “I’d be happy to work with them because the goal is to help everybody.”
“I understand that maybe some people are more worried about the stigma but I think what we’re worried about is the solution,” Saab said. “Even though it might stigmatize or maybe might target a specific ethnic group for whatever reason, that’s behavioral and has nothing to do with the skin color. I think it’s still worth having the program.”
As it’s drafted, the bill calls for a three-year pilot program. Saab said if they try it out and it doesn’t work, he wouldn’t seek to continue it.
Jeannette Ortiz, legislative and policy counsel for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, said the bill encroaches on the authority of the local school system and school board.
“We already have a very collaborative relationship with the county police department, the county department of health,” Ortiz said. “We strongly believe that this does not need to be legislated.”
She said she wished the school system could have been in discussions throughout the drafting of the bill, but that she had met with Saab earlier this week about her concerns.
Ortiz said that the school system has no ability to control what is going on in students’ homes, and support offered by this program would not be able to make much of a difference because it would be entirely voluntary to families.
She mentioned the Maryland Safe to Learn Act of 2018, which called for the development of best practices for building assessment teams, training for school resource officers, among other things. But said the policy hasn’t been in place long enough for its outcomes to be evaluated.
Despite the criticism the bill received, Saab said he stands by it.
Latest Politics
He said the future is dependent on children, and that he believes action is necessary. The bill was referred to the education subcommittee of Ways and Means, and everyone who showed up to testify was invited to continue the conversation in the education subcommittee.