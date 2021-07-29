Local bookstore owner jumps into Annapolis City Council Ward 8 race

A local bookstore owner is taking another run at the Ward 8 Annapolis City Council seat.
Rockford Toews, the owner of Back Creek Books on Main Street who previously ran for the seat in 2009, has filed once again and will likely be the Republican nominee in the Nov. 2 general election. Toews will face either incumbent Democrat Ross Arnett or his Democratic challenger Kati George.
Toews was defeated in the 2009 race by Arnett by 119 votes.
Over the last 12 years since he last ran for office, Toews said he has become more involved in civic affairs, including serving on the Historic Preservation Commission, and board for the Charles Carroll House and the Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College. Those experiences plus running a small business in the city have put him in tune with the city government.
If elected, Toews said he would focus on reining in the city budget and addressing concerns that are most relevant in Ward 8 such as traffic, maritime zoning affordable housing and development, including the long-running proposed development project at the Eastport shopping center.
“First and foremost I’m most interested in representing the people of Ward 8,” Toews said. “Being here this long I can remember when I ran the last time the city budget was an astronomical $83 million, and now it’s almost double that in 12 years. We need to make sure we’re using our funds wisely and we’re being fiscally responsible.”
Toews moved to Annapolis from California in 1990 and purchased a home in Eastport a year later where he still lives with his family.
The candidate deadline has passed. Annapolis Democratic and Republican central committees have until Aug. 9 to nominate candidates for vacant races.