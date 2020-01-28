Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis, is sponsoring legislation that would allow counties or cities with a population of more than 30,000 to create resiliency authorities to help combat the effects of climate change in the short, medium and long term.
Elfreth announced her plans Monday night alongside five other women lawmakers who will also sponsor accompanying environmental legislation, including a bill that would create an ombudsman in the Office of the Environmental and Natural Resources; a bill that would create a chief resiliency officer role responsible for accountability and enforcement; a bill that would extend Property Assessed Clean Energy loans to include resiliency projects; and a bill that would help local governments seek funding for climate resiliency projects, including flood control by altering the authorized uses of the Bay Restoration Fund.
The package of bills is meant to be a comprehensive approach to climate change, Elfreth said to a room that was packed with other women lawmakers, and a handful of Girl Scouts from Annapolis-based troop 1433 who were seeking their public policy badge. The bills were filed ahead of environmental lobbying day, which was set for Tuesday.
“We're blessed to live here,” Elfreth said, “but we also have the burden of being one of the states most impacted by the effects of climate change.”
Her resiliency fund legislation would enable counties and cities with more than 30,000 people to create resiliency authorities to confront the effects of climate change. It would allow local governments to work independently, or to team up with nearby jurisdictions.
