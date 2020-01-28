Elfreth announced her plans Monday night alongside five other women lawmakers who will also sponsor accompanying environmental legislation, including a bill that would create an ombudsman in the Office of the Environmental and Natural Resources; a bill that would create a chief resiliency officer role responsible for accountability and enforcement; a bill that would extend Property Assessed Clean Energy loans to include resiliency projects; and a bill that would help local governments seek funding for climate resiliency projects, including flood control by altering the authorized uses of the Bay Restoration Fund.