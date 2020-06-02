Polls open in Anne Arundel during pandemic primary election

Polls and ballot drop-offs are open at four locations in Anne Arundel County for an unprecedented primary election during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the contested elections are three spots on the county’s school board and four seats on the Circuit Court bench. Ten candidates are running for the three spots on the school board, while six candidates — four sitting judges and two challengers — hope to become or remain judges.
Approximately 25% of the more than 322,000 ballots mailed out to voters to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been returned.
As long as the envelopes are post stamped June 2, voters can still mail in their ballots and they will be counted.
Alternatively, the county Board of Elections has established five ballot drop off locations, four of which are open for in-person voting.
The polls are open at the Odenton Regional Library, the Glen Burnie Regional Library, Severna Park Community Library and the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis. The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections office in Glen Burnie is open for ballot drop off only.
Running for Circuit Court judge are Judges Pamela Alban, Elizabeth Morris, Rob Thompson and Richard Trunnell and former State’s Attorney Wes Adams and private practice lawyer Annette DeCesaris.
The seats at the Anne Arundel County Board of Education table for Districts 2, 3 and 6 are up for grabs.
Fighting in the race for District 2 are Robert A. Silkworth and Raleigh Turnage, Jr. Meanwhile, Ken Baughman, Corine Frank and Larry Rogers are running in District 3.
Five candidates are running for District 6: Erin Lorenz, India L. Ochs, Scott Shaffer, Joanna Bache Tobin and Bradley O’Neal.
This article will be updated.