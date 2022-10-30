Majority of likely Anne Arundel voters say taxes are too high, according to Capital poll

More than half of likely Anne Arundel County voters said taxes are too high while many listed crime and overdevelopment as key local issues, according to a recent poll by The Capital.

Of the 52% of respondents who said they are too heavily taxed, 42% were Democrats and 67% were Republicans, according to the poll completed by the Annapolis-based polling firm Opinion Works. Meanwhile, 36% of respondents said taxes were reasonable given the quality of county services. That group comprised 44% Democrats and 23% Republicans.

The majority, or 56% of respondents, also said they were in favor of a tax rate adjusted based on income, a strategy County Executive Steuart Pittman implemented in his budget this fiscal year by taxing a lower rate, 2.7%, on the first $50,000 of income and then raising it to 2.8% on all earnings above that. Of those in favor of the tax system, 73% were Democrats and 33% were Republicans. About a third of respondents said they were opposed to a graduated tax, 15% of whom were Democrats and 48% were Republicans.

Concerns about the tax rate are “related to the fact that inflation is so high right now,” said Steve Raabe, OpinionWorks president. ”Households are struggling.”

This poll surveyed 191 Democrats, 143 Republicans and 105 independents and was weighted to accurately reflect the breakdown of Republicans, Democrats and third-party voters in the county. For comparison, there were 410,824 registered voters in Anne Arundel County as of Sept. 30. Of those, 175,194 are Democrats, 130,804 are Republicans, 2,301 Libertarians, 650 are Green Party members, 426 are registered with the Working Class Party and 98,404 are unaffiliated.

The poll, conducted between Oct. 20 and 25 in conjunction with a statewide Baltimore Sun Media and University of Baltimore survey, showed Pittman with an 8-percentage-point lead over his Republican opponent Jessica Haire with less than two weeks to go until Election Day Nov. 8.

Despite half of likely voters criticizing the county’s tax rate, more than 40% give a favorable job approval rating to Pittman, a Democrat, and the majority Democratic County Council and two-thirds agreed with the county’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic despite its stricter provisions than the state’s guidance.

Among the critics of the county’s current tax rates was Odenton resident Elizabeth Nardone, a 63-year-old Democrat, who said the taxes in the county were “ridiculous.” Nardone said she favors the graduated tax method to lower the tax burden on working-class people.

“If you’re rich, obviously you have more money to put forth and therefore you would pay more taxes because you have more. Those of us that are middle class or below don’t have that option,” she said. “Nobody wants to see anybody lose services that they need.”

Tad Trias, a 55-year-old Republican from Severna Park, also favors a graduated tax but said taxes are too high and should be lowered.

“One of the benefits of living in the United States is you can make a lot of money and if you are making a lot of money I do think you should pay more taxes for that,” Trias said.

Ron Russell, a 58-year-old small-business owner from Shady Side said local government should save money and lower taxes for residents by cutting social welfare programs. Russell said he’s part of a small group of business owners who regularly helps neighbors in need of equipment and helps some pay their bills.

“The community can do a better job than the government can” in helping community members, he said.

Pedro Marin, a 49-year-old Democrat from Glen Burnie who left the Republican Party three days into Donald Trump’s presidency, said he thinks county taxes are reasonable given what residents get in exchange: good services, including police, fire and medical services.

“I do have to pay for police, for safety, etc. I might be disgruntled with it but whenever my son … needs a ride to the hospital, paramedics and the fire department are there,” he said.

And even though Marin makes what he considers “a decent living” he said he’s in favor of income-adjusted tax rates because he wants to pay “his fair share.”

Crime and overdevelopment a concern

Another top issue for respondents was crime with 43% of respondents saying they feel about as safe as they did four years ago. Another 9% said they feel more safe and 43% said they feel less safe. Of those who felt equally safe, 55% were Democrats and 31% were Republicans; of those who said they felt more safe, 13% were Democrats and 6% were Republicans; and of those who felt less safe, 27% were Democrats and 61% were Republicans.

“There’s a lot of messaging in conservative media about crime,” Raabe said. “I think the partisan statistics have everything to do with the way media treat crime and the type of media they consume.”

Russell, an unaffiliated vote, told pollsters he feels less safe than he did four years ago, partly because of laws he considers too lax, such as penalties for first-time offenders, he said.

Living near Baltimore and hearing about crime on the news makes Trias feel like police aren’t adequately protecting the public, which he said may be partly the fault of government leaders handicapping officers’ abilities to combat crime, he said. He said he’d like to see more officers and more police in schools.

For Nardone, she knows crime exists around her but it’s not something particularly motivating her to vote, she said.

“My particular area [in Odenton], it’s not that we don’t have crime,” she said, noting recent thefts of catalytic converters from cars, “but I don’t feel unsafe walking down the street.”

Marin, a Mexican immigrant, said he feels just as safe now as he did four years ago but thinks people of color are targeted by police more than white people.

Another issue raised in the poll was future development in the county. Respondents were asked which of the following statements came closer to their own view: “Concentrate future development around transportation and job centers, keeping some areas of the county undeveloped,” or, “Encourage housing and commercial development to spread out across the county, with few restrictions.”

About 57% of respondents said they favored concentrating development and 30% opted for less restrictive development, while 13% said they weren’t sure. More than half of respondents among Republicans, 51%, third party members, 55%, and Democrats 62%, said concentrated development more aligned with their views.

Trias said that he favors a single-family home style of development but only if it’s minimally disruptive to the environment. Both Nardone and Marin said they thought developing upward with apartments as opposed to single-family homes was wiser for the county, but said one of the main priorities was making sure no construction overwhelmed infrastructure and yielded worse traffic.

At the only county executive debate, hosted in Oct. 18 at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, the candidates offered different views on how best to carry out that development.

In his first term, Pittman supported dense development projects, such as apartment complexes for people on a variety of incomes in urban centers near transportation. He and the County Council have granted tax incentives to entice developers.

Haire, a County Council member from Edgewater, voted against those incentives and said her priority was to help young families and public servants be able to afford their first houses.

Poll respondents had their own views on county residential development priorities.

“I don’t think we have the infrastructure everywhere to be able to make single-family homes, so building up is probably the best thing,” Marin said.

“Realistically in this environment how many people are going to be able to afford a house when people can’t even afford rent on an apartment?” Nardone added.

This poll was supported in part by funds awarded to The Capital in 2019 after the news organization was recognized with a special Pulitzer Prize citation. This award honored The Capital staff for its “courageous response to the largest killing of journalists in U.S. history in their newsroom” after the 2018 attack in its offices that took the lives of five colleagues.