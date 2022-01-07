A flurry of early January political fundraisers planned in Annapolis switch from in person to virtual

Annapolis bars and restaurants were supposed to be packed with lobbyists and donors bumping shoulders and glad-handing with elected officials over the past two weeks ahead of the start of the Maryland General Assembly session on Wednesday.
The omicron variant had other ideas.
For the second straight year, the tradition of elected leaders squeezing in as many fundraisers as possible before the 90-day session will be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland law prohibits officeholders from soliciting donations during the session.
The highly infectious variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain of the virus, straining hospital and school systems and putting a damper on public gatherings. In its wake, politicians have scrambled to postpone, cancel or move their fundraisers online. And, as a result, local businesses once again won’t be able to rely on the economic activity that is typically generated from the influx of visitors to the capital.
“We just have to adapt,” said Democratic state Sen. Pam Beidle, who represents Anne Arundel County. “It’s difficult because we want to see people. Those of us that run for office are very social by nature so it’s just difficult not to be able to see people.”
Beidle planned to do a fundraiser event at the popular Red Red Wine Bar in Annapolis in October, but when omicron started to spread more rapidly, she came up with a compromise to continue supporting a local business and keep participants safe.
“I’m going to do a Zoom from Red Red Wine” on Monday, she said. “Hopefully we’ll have reached everybody. It’s kind of last-minute so it’s hard to be sure. We have to have every check deposited by noon on Wednesday.”
Like many restaurants and bars downtown, Red Red Wine Bar had events booked nearly every day over the past two weeks, but most have now been canceled, co-owner Lisa Bolter said.
“More have been canceled than not. We hope [the remaining in-person events] move forward,” Bolter said. “We are not overly optimistic. It is what it is. We’re getting used to it at this point.”
This wave of cancellations is yet another financial loss for restaurants and other small businesses that have seen the simultaneous reduction in customers, employees and products to sell during the pandemic, said Marshall Weston, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland.
“Restaurants are dealing with this up and down, and the lack of any consistency has really put a financial stress on them,” Weston said. “And unfortunately, we continue to see restaurants that make the decision to close and close permanently.”
Members of both political parties have adapted to the current climate.
Frederick County Republican Del. Dan Cox, who is running for governor, had a holiday celebration ball scheduled in New Carrollton at the Metro Points Hotel on Dec. 30 but postponed it until April.
Doug Rathell, an Annapolis firefighter who is running as a Republican in District 30A, postponed an in-person fundraiser at a constituent’s home that was previously scheduled for Dec. 30. Rathell and his wife, who is a nurse, have seen firsthand what the virus has done to people and didn’t want to be responsible for making anyone sick, he said.
Annapolis’ trio of Democratic representatives have all made changes to their fundraising plans. Dels. Shaneka Henson and Dana Jones and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, all of whom are up for reelection this year, canceled their in-person events.
Henson, who had initially planned to host House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones as her guest speaker, will now have Jones speak to attendees via Zoom. Dana Jones opted to ask for donations directly before the session starts, and Elfreth plans to hold a cocktail party the day after the session ends.
“Frankly, people are Zoomed out,” Elfreth said, adding that “no amount of raising money is worth getting people sick.”
Fundraising consultants said they worry that after more than a year of video conference calls, holding more virtual fundraisers could affect their success. But candidates must now commit more time to calling donors to make up the difference, said Sophia Silbergeld at Adeo Advocacy, who works with Democratic candidates.
Silbergeld said about half of her clients switched all their fundraisers to virtual, about a quarter postponed events and the last quarter got creative with no-show events where supporters were still asked for money but also asked to take the time they would have been at the event to be with family and unwind.
“It was a crunch in the past couple of weeks,” she said. “Nothing has stayed in person.”
Some politicians have gotten creative to ease the mundanity of holding events by video conference. For instance, Del. Robbyn Lewis, a Baltimore Democrat, is planning a virtual karaoke fundraiser Saturday evening.
Candidates who are seeking office aren’t bound by the same rules as incumbent elected officials, but many have opted to avoid in-person fundraising until the surge in infections subsides.
John B. King, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, hosted a virtual fundraiser Tuesday for his 47th birthday.
Wes Moore, another Democrat running for governor who is recovering from a recent COVID-19 infection, is holding a musical virtual fundraiser Wednesday. The event, which had always been scheduled to be virtual, will feature tracks spun by DJ D Nice, who made a name for himself throwing virtual dance parties in 2020.
“Next week’s event we’re super excited about. We think it’s really going to engage folks,” said Brian Jones, director of communications for Moore’s campaign. “I think we have a pretty ‘roll with the punches’ attitude. What’s exciting to me is seeing how much we’re able to accomplish in any environment.”