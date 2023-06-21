Anne Arundel County Council approve additional $6.6 million for police overtime, signing bonuses

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to approve nearly $7 million in additional overtime pay and special pay including signing bonuses for the Anne Arundel County Police Department this fiscal year.

During budget deliberations for the current fiscal year, the council only approved about $16 million for those expenditures. Additional unplanned compensation expenses required the council to approve a supplemental budget appropriation of $6.6 million. In all, the county spent nearly $23 million on additional compensation for police in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30 — $10 million on special pay and $13 million on overtime. That’s up from about $16 million in fiscal 2022, according to Peter Baron, chief strategy officer for Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

A big chunk of the overtime cost was police officers filling in for crossing guards, said Henry Farrell, senior budget and management analyst for the police department. There are about 37 vacant crossing guard positions being filled with police officers, he said.

While the County Council unanimously approved the funding, they raised concerns about the large line item.

“It is a big number,” said Council member Nathan Volke, a Pasadena Republican.

The excess police compensation will be funded by the chief administrative officer contingency fund, a pot of money set aside for expenses that are hard to predict ahead of the annual budget being passed, such as snow removal costs.

According to fiscal 2023 county salaries provided to The Capital, school crossing guards usually make between $8,000 and $26,000 annually as permanent employees. The county recently raised crossing guard pay from $18 to $20 an hour, said Council member Amanda Fiedler, an Arnold Republican, as it has been struggling to find workers to fill the positions, Farrell said.

“We’re doing well, not great. We started the year with 121 guards and we ended the year with 139,” he said. “We’re doing a variety of things. We have a recruitment video that’s about to go on the website. There are folks that show up at all community events trying to foster some interest in crossing guards.”

By contrast, the police department members of which there are more than 1,100, make between roughly $58,000 and $192,000 annually. Lower-ranking officers typically make between $58,000 and $78,000 annually. As an added incentive, the county offers a $20,000 signing bonus for new hires.

Higher-up positions in the department like corporals and sergeants make between $71,000 and $192,000. According to the department’s most recent contract, police personnel are paid one and a half times their regular pay for overtime hours.

When police personnel cover crossing guard shifts they are always paid for at least an hour in transportation time in addition to the time they work the shift, according to their contract. They are always paid for a minimum of three hours or the number of hours worked, whichever is greater.

Much of the unbudgeted overtime and special pay was also due to salary increases, court overtime, shortages at the police’s 911 call center being filled with overtime and signing bonuses, Farrell said.

“There’s no money being wasted,” he said. “It’s all on interesting, unique things like Sandy Point traffic, Korean Festival, Renaissance Festival. There’s a huge list of these things and they all add up to a great deal of money.”