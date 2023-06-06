Anne Arundel County approves plastic bag ban, public campaign finance system

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Council passed legislation Monday night limiting the usage of plastic bags in the county and approving a public campaign finance option for local candidates.

The plastic bag legislation will restrict certain retailers from offering plastic bags and require them to charge 10 cents a piece for paper bags. Democratic sponsors Lisa Rodvien, of Annapolis, Julie Hummer, of Laurel, and Allison Pickard, of Glen Burnie, said the goal is to limit the amount of plastic in county waterways that threaten wild life and get broken down into microplastics that wind up in humans’ digestive systems.

The bill underwent a series of amendments most of which exempted certain retailers from the law who don’t have a viable alternative to plastic bags. Sales of live fish, dry cleaning and loose tobacco will be allowed to continue being distributed in plastic bags.

The council’s four-Democrat majority voted in favor of the measure along with two Republicans, Nathan Volke, of Pasadena, and Amanda Fiedler, of Arnold. The only member to vote no was Shannon Leadbetter, a Crofton Republican, who said she thought the legislation was too strict of a method to remedy the issue of plastic bags.

“I don’t know that a government mandate, a requirement, the way this is structured is the right answer,” Leadbetter said.

In the final moments before the vote, Gabrielle Sanchez, a spokesperson for environmental group Clean Water Action, argued that recipients of federally funded nutrition programs, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Women, Infants and Children, should be exempt from paying the 10 cent paper bag fee as these subsidies won’t cover the it.

“We shouldn’t be placing a higher burden on those complying with the bill who use SNAP and WIC as opposed to those customers who are not relying on those programs,” Sanchez said.

However, Sarah Price with the Maryland Retailers Association explained it is illegal for retailers to ask customers if they are using benefits to pay so they would have no way to know if the fee should be waived if an exemption was passed.

An amendment on the issue was not heard during the meeting. The bill would expire if not voted on at the Monday night session and a bill cannot be voted on the night an amendment is passed so there would have been no way to add one in time for the vote.

Fiedler said she does have concerns about the bill’s costs on consumers but believed it will be a good start toward addressing the litter excess.

“I think our law enforcement agency, our police department, has more pressing issues right now than going after litter violations,” she said. “Plastic bags either end up in the trash or the landfill or in a tree or in our waterway.”

Also Monday night public campaign finance legislation, which passed along party lines with the four Democrats, Smith, Pickard, Hummer and Rodvien, voting in favor, will authorize county money to be used to help fund local campaigns.

This is County Executive’s Steuart Pittman’s third attempt to permit public campaign financing in the county after failing last year to get a supermajority of five County Council members to approve putting the program on the ballot and then failing again to collect enough signatures on a petition to get the proposal on the ballot. This bill was sponsored by Smith, the council chair, on behalf of the county executive. Its passage makes Anne Arundel the sixth Maryland jurisdiction to have a public campaign finance option.

The system will allow local candidates who agree to only take donations of $250 or less and not accept money from political action committees or other special interest groups to have their donations matched with taxpayer money.

To qualify for the program, candidates for county executive need to receive at least 500 individual contributions of $250 or less and a total of $40,000 in donations. County Council candidates need at least 75 individual contributions of $250 or less and a total of $7,500. Each small donation would get matched by county funds. County executive candidates can receive up to $750,000 in public contributions per election cycle based on how much they raise in donations while council candidates can earn up to $125,000.

Peter Baron, director of government relations for the Office of the County Executive, said at a previous meeting the administration hopes the program will allow a more diverse pool of residents to run successful campaigns. The county’s budget office estimates the program will cost around $3 million in the upcoming election cycle.