Anne Arundel Executive Steuart Pittman releases recorded State of the County address with a focus on coronavirus reponse, recovery

A year from now, so many people in Anne Arundel County will be vaccinated that the coronavirus pandemic will largely be over, County Executive Steuart Pittman said during a State of the County address Tuesday night.
He hopes people will look back on this period and say the government restored trust through community engagement, transparency, data-driven management and a good return on investment of tax money.
He hopes they haven’t simply managed a crisis.
He went over his attempts to fulfill this promise in a speech delivered from the Office of Emergency Management in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. It was shared on his Facebook page rather than given to a full house at the Arundel Center, like last year, a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that has mostly defined his second year in office, infecting nearly 20,000 county residents and killing at least 300.
Many more have had suffered dire financial losses because of restrictions in place to slow the spread, such as unemployment, lost hours and wages and temporary business closure. The county unemployment rate in October was more than twice last year’s annual average.
The speech was delivered a day before Pittman’s new coronavirus restrictions are set to close businesses again and limit activity at restaurants and retail stores to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurant owners and employees say they are at risk of losing their jobs and businesses for good, but county officials say the move is required to prevent rationing care at local hospitals and more deaths.
Much of the speech outlined his attempts at curbing the coronavirus’s spread and the nearly $101 million of federal relief funding he’s spent since March to ensure county health workers are equipped with protective gear and humanitarian programs he said are designed to support the county’s most vulnerable residents.
“Even as county offices were closing and adjustments were underway to work at home amidst grumpy spouses and school-deprived children, our people got to work patching the holes in our safety net so that others could be fed, housed and protected from financial ruin,” he said. “This is not just about numbers. It’s about people.”
The CARES Act funding allowed Pittman to create programs paying the rent, water and utility bills of residents struggling financially due to the pandemic; create a food distribution system and a phone line that connects people to resources; and a variety of different grant programs for small businesses, restaurants, nonprofits, arts organizations and child care centers.
He thanked the county employees who made these programs possible, many of whom were unexpectedly reassigned to meet the county’s changing needs.
“We will not blame the pandemic for any shortcomings,” Pittman said. “Instead, we will acknowledge that the pandemic created challenges that made us think outside the box, focus on the immediate needs of our residents, utilize technology to create efficiencies in government operations, remove bureaucratic red tape that slowed service delivery, and most importantly, remember as a community ... We are connected in our health and in our values.”
Councilwoman Alison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, said Pittman did a good job capturing how different Anne Arundel departments have successfully collaborated during the pandemic.
At least one person commented on Pittman’s official Facebook page, saying his decision to close restaurants caused her to lose her income. Another said, as a restaurant general manager, they were having hard conversations with employees this week.
Last year’s speech toggled between different county department updates and hot button issues including land use, hiring teachers and addressing the opportunity gap among students and pay for law enforcement officers; this speech was different in tone and tenor.
The shift was reflective of a year where many in the community were invigorated by the racial justice movement that saw marches from Pasadena to Deale.
It’s necessary to acknowledge the county’s “shameful history of economic exploitation designed to grow wealth among the few, upheld by government policies that were established by beneficiaries of that system — that system of slavery followed by Jim Crow, followed by mass incarceration, followed by trickle-down economic policy,” Pittman said.
He said the county couldn’t afford to be divided any longer.
“It’s not just Black folks who want peace, opportunity and prosperity in this county,” he said. “It’s also white folks, immigrant folks, rich folks, poor folks, and a whole lot of folks who are so fed up with politics that they don’t want to participate.”
A dominant feature of the speech focused on law enforcement. Pittman mentioned increased officer staffing, morale and union grievances addressed since last year, giving the speech just two days before incoming Police Chief Amal Awad is sworn in — the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the role.
One transparency promise made last year — body cameras — is in progress. A company has been selected, and Pittman said he expects every officer to be wearing one by the fall of 2021.
Awad will also oversee the development of a Civilian Review Board, a demand of many protestors. Equally as important as these two initiatives, Pittman said, is the collaboration he expects between police and social services agencies, the health department and the school system.
The initiative will take place alongside the budding Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice, an idea pitched by Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman last year after the Maryland State Police hate crime report showed Anne Arundel with the most hate crimes and bias incidents in the state. The County Council will hear a bill at the Monday meeting establishing an equity director position and allowing the county to begin searching for someone to fill the role.
If approved, the new position will be one of very few added this year — the result of a pandemic-induced hiring freeze after county officials learned they had $63 million less to work within the budget than they had initially expected.
The budget process for the 2022 budget is underway and being led by acting Budget Officer Chris Trumbauer, who is still serving in his permanent role of director of communications and policy and as Pittman’s senior adviser.
As they are navigating uncertainty about how much money will be needed for vaccine administration and other coronavirus response needs without the promise of more aid from Congress, Pittman still plans to hold seven budget town halls in the new year to hear constituents’ priorities.
“We are already working on using the tools of Zoom to make these sessions more accessible, educational and interactive than they were in person last year,” he said. “It’s your money, and you have every right to tell me directly how you want it spent.”
The county will also forge ahead with the development of a new long-term land-use plan, the General Development Plan, in 2021. Council Chair Sarah Lacey said they are trying to encourage more public participation in that planning process –– there is still plenty of time to make your voice heard, and they need more people to participate.
“I wish I had heard him say there is still opportunity for public participation,” she said.
She also said it makes her sad to think about how they were unable to honor all the people mentioned by Pittman as heroes in person.
