Steuart Pittman: Democrat wants a second term to protect Anne Arundel County’s future

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is seeking a second term and attended a fundraiser with the LQBTQIA+ community and their allies at The Graduate Hotel, September 29, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

County Executive Steuart Pittman isn’t afraid to be silly. He’s been spotted around the county throughout his first term wearing ostentatiously large hats, working the crowds at local parades and was seen hula-hooping in late September at a mural dedication in Annapolis.

His mom said her son has really come into his own this past year in the job, his fourth as county executive after winning an upset victory against a Republican incumbent in 2018.

Advertisement

“He’s gotten much better at speaking in public, he’s much more comfortable with it. He’s quite funny,” Bobby Pittman said with a laugh. “Humor is very important in our family and I think he’s very funny.”

The 61-year-old Pittman’s charm has endeared him to many including friends, spouses, voters and colleagues. He’ll need more than a quick wit, however, to keep his job. Pittman will face Republican Jessica Haire, a well-connected county council member from Edgewater, in the general election Nov. 8.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel County Executive Stuart Pittman gives a Hola Hoop a twirl. An event was held Thursday, September 22, to dedicate the new mural at the Arundel Center in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Other local leaders and family members of Pittman said they’re impressed at the sense of optimism Pittman has maintained during his first term despite the challenges of the past four years, chief among them the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis thrust on the new leader after only a year in his first ever political office.

In a second term, Pittman hopes to create a better future for Anne Arundel County which he envisions will include more affordable and accessible housing, and more resilience to climate change. He wants to leave the county a more equitable place to live and better prepared if another public health crisis emerges.

“We don’t know what the next crisis will be,” he said this month in an interview with The Capital. “I didn’t know COVID was coming.”

Advertisement

His upbringing on his family’s Dodon Farm, where he learned to work with horses for most of his life and the effort to found a nonprofit prepared him to always brace for the unexpected.

Early life

The Davidsonville Democrat split his childhood between Washington D.C., where his late father practiced law, and Dodon Farm, a property that has been in the Pittman family for three centuries.

His father, Steuart Sr., was a lawyer for most of his life before he was appointed Assistant Defense Secretary under President John F. Kennedy at the onset of the Cuban missile crisis. It was his responsibility to prepare the nation for nuclear disaster. Bobby Pittman, 90, worked in the news and education sectors.

“I rebelled against my dad. I was probably not very nice to him,” Pittman said, because he thought he knew better about how to care for horses. “I was not a goodie two shoes. I could be a difficult child.”

Pittman was a very private kid, he said, who much preferred horses and dogs to people. On Sunday nights when the family left the farm in Davidsonville to return to D.C. for the week of school and work, Pittman would hide, not wanting to leave the farmland and the horses.

Advertisement

Steuart Pittman works with former race horse Doc. Democratic candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman says his happy place is working with horses on his Dodon Farm. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

He didn’t take much of an interest in school until senior year when his all-boys high school, St. Albans in D.C., had classes with the all-girls sister school next door. Something about having both genders in the classes finally made the subjects like genetics and literature become real to him.

“Some things interested me in the world besides the farm and horses and dogs,” he said. “All of a sudden I was interested in school.”

Fully devoted to horses he was unsure if he would go to college, but when his horse at the time, Hurricane Hannah, got injured, he took it as a sign that college should be his next step.

After he graduated from the University of Chicago in the 1980s he began working as a political organizer at the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, better known as ACORN. There he met his first wife Karen Cunnyngham. He soon returned to Anne Arundel County, yearning to be closer to his horses.

His friend, Ross Peddicord, the executive director of the Horse Industry Board in the Maryland Department of Agriculture, said Pittman was a big deal in the horse world. Not only did he get long-listed for the three-day eventing sport in the Olympics in the mid-2000s, which Pittman concedes is “a very long list,” according to Peddicord he revolutionized the way horses were managed after their racing careers ended with his first big project after returning home from Chicago: Retired Racehorse Project.

“The retirement model didn’t work well because [horses] would pile up and the expenses pile up. Horses live to be 25 or 30,” Pittman said. “I argued that we have to get the professionals and the amateurs and the young trainers to retrain these horses for second careers and let them sell them so that they make enough money to come back and do it again and again and again.”

Advertisement

The organization is now based at the Kentucky Horse Park. It was during his career with horses Peddicord could tell Pittman would make a good politician.

“He had excellent ideas, innovative and a big concern for people and welfare, and I think he learned that through horses,” Peddicord said. “When you deal with horses you deal with animals that you have to communicate with that don’t speak English so you have to read all the signs and communicate with them and be sensitive and aware.”

Peddicord recalled a time when Pittman was giving a demonstration in front of several hundred people and let a horse loose in a ring. The horse started running away, heading for a wall and Pittman calmly looked the horse in the eye and it stopped running.

“It was one of the most miraculous things I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Running for office

In 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president, Pittman became fearful of the direction the country was headed, he said, particularly concerned by Trump’s characterization of immigrants as drug dealers and rapists.

“He was this New York real estate developer that liked to beat his chest and get on TV. Who would have thought anyone would elect him to be President of the United States of America?” he said.

Advertisement

Pittman decided to step away from his work with horses and put his political community organizing experience to use.

He first explored a run for District 7 on the County Council but at a meeting with state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, who was also seeking elected office, she asked if he’d considered running for county executive. Pittman thought he might have a chance to win after hearing from dissatisfied voters about Republican County Executive Steve Schuh’s leadership as he was running for a second term. It also helped that no other Democrat was on the ticket opposing Schuh.

“I realized it was an easier race to win,” he said. District 7 tends to lean Republican, but the county as a whole is more evenly split between the two parties.

“I started to talk to people and think about the people who didn’t like what [Schuh] was doing and the coalition you could build around those people in organizations,” Pittman said. “I saw a path to winning through that coalition and that was police officers, firefighters and teachers, a lot of the environmental advocates and community groups that were pissed off about land use.”

Incumbent Republican Steve Schuh and Democratic challenger Steuart Pittman shake hands at the end of the Anne Arundel County Executive debate at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts on Thursday, October 18, 2018. (Jen Rynda/Capital Gazette)

Pittman did have some concerns. Campaigning would mean a full year doing nothing but door-knocking and hand-shaking and sign-waving. With 13-year-old twins, Drew and Sam, and a wife at home as well as a 32-year-old daughter Jesse from his first marriage in L.A., that would mean a lot of time away from his family and money may get tight. But he decided it was worth it.

“People think I’m super rich and I’ve never made much money,” he said. “If you look back through my career it’s not a money-making career.”

Advertisement

Residents and news outlets called Pittman’s win an upset, partly because he had less money and name recognition than the one-term incumbent Schuh, but his family and friends were not surprised that his message had resonated so widely.

“I knew he would be good at it,” said Pittman’s second wife Erin, whom he’s been married to since 2008. “I just saw the momentum that he had and the people that came to his event and how excited people were.”

His sister Romey said she wondered if he could win an elected political position with virtually no political experience, but saw him develop a sense of confidence. She saw people voicing their concerns to him and disagreeing with him and he handled it with grace, something he possibly learned from butting heads with his dad as a child.

“I got hopeful toward the end but I was surprised [he won], Schuh had deep pockets and had powerful people on his side and Steuart was kind of a nobody,” she said.

Managing COVID

For the first several months of his term in 2019, Pittman was carrying out his plan of slowing sprawl development and bolstering county services. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, he found himself making public health decisions he never imagined would be part of his responsibilities.

“We had a death rate that was half of the death rate of the rural counties in Maryland where they didn’t do as much,” he said. “Our 1,140 or so deaths could well have been doubled.”

Advertisement

If he weren’t in office during the pandemic, Pittman said he might have felt how his critics felt. He may have skirted stay-at-home orders and been frustrated at the state guidance to social distance and wear masks, but he knew it was his job to lead.

Preparing for the pandemic reminded him of his dad’s role in assisting nation’s leaders during the Cuban missile crisis, he said. Unthinkable damage seemed to be headed their way and they needed to do whatever possible to mitigate the effects.

“[County executives] were all making decisions based on the information that was there and the information kept changing,” he said. “You knew that whatever decision you made was going to upset a lot of people and impact them in serious ways. They would have reason to be upset.”

Some of the toughest times, he said, were talking to business owners who were barely hanging on knowing he couldn’t lighten lockdown orders because the virus was still spreading.

And people let him know how angry they were on social media.

“There were threats and people were really mad and really ugly,” Erin said. “It was stressful for sure.”

Advertisement

Pittman stands by the decisions he made at the time and credited his Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman who helped guide him and the county through the thick of the pandemic.

Other plans

Nearly three years later, Pittman continues to manage the aftereffects of the pandemic, such as the increased demand for for mental health services and continuing to help small businesses recover financially. As case rates have waned, Pittman has been able to deal with other threats to the county’s future like climate change and overcrowding.

He’s particularly proud of the smart growth model he’s used to underscore many of his decisions as county executive such as prioritizing redevelopment over projects that encroach on green spaces and building higher-density properties closer to amenities and transportation. Much of the work he’s been able to achieve, he recognizes, is due to the county’s economy being fairly resilient to the pandemic and county revenues being high.

His critics, such as James Appel, Anne Arundel County Republican Central Committee chairman, don’t see smart development and tough, but wise decision-making. They see inexperience, high taxes and reckless expansion of county bureaucracy.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman receives a Covid vaccine from Valencia Pinkney, right, an LPN with the County health department. Other officials, including Mayor Gavin Buckley and public schools superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell also received flu shots and Covid vaccines at the Parole Health Center this morning. September 29, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“He’s developing the county in such a way where he’s not keeping up with the infrastructure. He’s put a whole bunch of high-density housing in areas that can’t sustain it,” Appel said. “All to satisfy developers that give him money.”

Pittman recently awarded payment in lieu of taxes deals for several affordable and senior housing developers building in the county.

Advertisement

Republican former Del. Herb McMillan was a vocal critic of Pittman’s handling of the pandemic, including the decision to close schools and maintain remote learning for more than a year. McMillan, who lost the Republican county executive primary to Haire, declined to comment for this story.

In a column he wrote for The Capital Thursday, McMillan accused Haire of being dishonest and lacking integrity because she accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a Montgomery County developer working to build a rubble landfill in Odenton.

Plans for a second term

At a September fundraiser hosted by the county’s LGBTQ+ community at Graduate Hotel in Annapolis, Pittman showed off his humor to attendees that included President of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education Joanna Tobin and Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan.

Advertisement

When Pittman addressed the crowd he wanted to quell a concern he feared was permeating the room — the event had a bar and he wasn’t partaking.

“There’s actually a candidate forum tonight so I’m not drinking because I have to stay sharp,” he said, receiving a laugh from the crowd.

As Pittman spoke, he stood in front of a bulletin board of his achievements for the LGBTQ+ community during his first term such as updating an antiquated piece of code about pension benefits for police offers in same-sex marriages and getting gender-affirming care covered by the county’s insurer.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

Tim Williams, board vice chair and governance chair for Annapolis Pride said the LGBTQ+ community hosting an event for a candidate is rare but felt it was worthwhile due to how competitive this election might be.

“I’ve been involved in statewide efforts with state candidates. To my knowledge this is the first time that the community in Anne Arundel County has ever coalesced around supporting a candidate for county office,” Williams said.

Some of Pittman’s proudest achievements won’t be realized until well after he’s out of office, such as helping establish a resilience authority in the county to better prepare it for climate change, he said.

Advertisement

He also hasn’t achieved everything he wanted to in his first term like reforming the campaign finance process. The proposal failed to pass the County Council and a petition to put the initiative on the ballot failed to collect the necessary signatures.

“I am absolutely coming back next term with that and maybe I can get a fifth vote [from the County Council],” he said.

“Everybody is worried about the economy, about weather events. We don’t know what challenges the next four years will bring but there will be some serious challenges,” he said. “I want strong, well-run local institutions of government to be able to deliver services no matter what.”

His friends and family said they know he’ll be able to set up the county for a promising future.