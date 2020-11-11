Anne Arundel executive hosts re-election fundraiser, launches advocacy and lobbying nonprofit ‘Future Matters’

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will seek another four-year term as the county’s top elected official.
And at a fundraising event held Tuesday night to support his 2022 reelection campaign, Pittman announced a social welfare nonprofit called “Future Matters” he said would work to unite people under a common goal: concerns about the future.
Pittman said he’s drawing on his experience as a community organizer in Chicago and Des Moines and the momentum from the historic 2020 presidential election in hopes that he can mobilize Anne Arundel County around progressive policies and change.
“Organizing, governing and all of my advocacy efforts in between have cemented in my heart the firm conviction that the days of backroom political deal-making are behind us,” Pittman said. “Real progress is made in the public arena.”
The organization was announced at a video event hosted by Pittman’s campaign. Ticket prices were tiered — listed as $2,500 for co-hosts, $1,000 for sponsors, $500 for friends, and $100 for guests. Maryland campaign finance reports show that Pittman had $154,592.35 in his campaign account as of Oct. 18.
The event was closed to news media but was advertised on Facebook as featuring Pasadena resident Sumiya Rai, star of the 1,000 Man March, a discussion about the presidential election, and a presentation about the new organization.
Pittman noted on Facebook that not every county resident is in the position to pay for tickets to such an event during the pandemic recession, and said he would share free events soon.
Future Matters will act as a vehicle for confronting systemic racism, prioritizing health, investing in workers, protecting affordable housing, and the environment — issues that have all been recurring themes during Pittman’s first two years in office.
As he’s led the county through the coronavirus pandemic over the past nine months, Pittman repeatedly has said he wants to funnel the most resources to residents most affected, creating safety nets where none existed before. He’s continued to use much of the county’s $101 million in CARES Act funding to help residents pay residents utility bills, fend off evictions and feed families.
Now, in his off time, he will act as the convener of the nonprofit’s advisory board. The group primarily will function through regular community forums, which will occur virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.
“When people talk about what they want in their future or the future of the community — the end game, where they want to end up — most people agree, their goals are the same,” Pittman said. “So when you take away the politics and get people in a room, they tend to work together.”
Pittman has achieved many of the legislative goals he set out during his first campaign in 2018, including a long-fought forest conservation bill, and affordable housing legislation that made it through thanks to a Democratic majority on the council.
To stand up the new 501(c)(4) organization, Pittman’s enlisted Ben Smith, former executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party. Since leaving his post in January of this year, Smith has focused his attention on Tidemore, a Democratic consulting group. William Rowel, community relations specialist and senior adviser to Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, will serve as chairman of the board.
Rowel said he doesn’t necessarily have any specific legislative priorities but is looking forward to hosting forums and better understanding the priorities of the community.
Though he will take on this top post with the organization, Rowel said he is not planning to be involved at all with Pittman’s reelection campaign.
Future Matters is in the early stages and does not yet appear in a federal database of tax-exempt organizations. It will be registered as a nonprofit lobbying organization and will have a $250,000 budget for the first year. Pittman said an undisclosed amount of seed money came from “the same crowd” and “people who are close to me,” but the organization plans to solicit small-dollar, individual donations to reach the $250,000 budget.
Near the top of the legislative agenda for Future Matters will be a second attempt to pass enabling legislation in the Maryland General Assembly for progressive taxation. A bill Pittman pushed for failed last year in the coronavirus-shortened session, but he says the pandemic has underscored why it’s needed across the state.
He believes the people who “benefited from the pandemic economic (should) pay a little more than the people who were hurt by it.” And this taxing model will allow the government to continue funding services residents need, even during the pandemic recession.
“We are in a moment when it’s possible to engage the public not only on topics of short-term personal interest but also on matters that define our future,” Pittman said. “Right now is the moment we take on these challenges together.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed reporting.