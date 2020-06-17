Anne Arundel County Executive names Ben Birge as new president of Economic Development Corporation, announces other leadership changes

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a slew of leadership changes to top posts Wednesday, including naming Chief Administrative Officer Ben Birge as the new president of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation.
The Economic Development Corporation, a quasi-government agency funded by tax dollars, acts as an economic recruiter, offering assistance to companies seeking to locate in the county or expand. It operates a number of small business loans and other incentive programs, some of which have operated as a lifeline for local business owners as they cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pittman said Birge is the right person to lead the agency through the coronavirus recovery and has tasked him with specifically helping businesses that help residents as part of his “build back better” approach.
A recently launched grant program to help local businesses reopen safely has doled out more than $2.5 million since the beginning of June in grants averaging $6,246. A spokesperson for the agency Rosa Cruz said nearly half of the grants have gone to women-owned businesses, and a quarter have gone to minority-owned businesses, said economic development spokeswoman Rosa Cruz.
Early in the pandemic, the agency stopped charging late fees on loans to businesses that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and helped businesses that were struck the hardest with further modifying their payment plans.
Pittman said the Economic Development Corporation will be essential in rebuilding the local economy, and could potentially be tasked with developing a program to aid childcare centers if the state does not quickly develop a direct assistance program.
Birge has served as Chief Administrative Officer since the beginning of Pittman’s term and is taking over a post former County Councilman Jerry Walker vacated in early March. In the interim, Economic Development Corporation’s Administrative Officer Jill Seamon served as president and CEO while also fulfilling her normal duties.
Birge’s reassignment prompted a surge of changes. Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Land Use and Development Matthew Power has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer, and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services Kai Boggess-de Bruin has been promoted to Chief of Staff.
Power was only hired by the county six months ago, but Pittman said he’s proven to deliver open, data-driven, efficient government operations and will thrive in the chief administrative officer role.
Boggess-de Bruin’s promotion makes her one of the highest-ranking women black employees in county government.
“Dr. Kai has a burning social conscience, empathy and the firmness that it takes to deliver in a crisis,” Pittman said. “She has shown all of those qualities in recent months as she tactfully navigated county government to build a humanitarian response to the harsh impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Jennifer Purcell, who previously served as Pittman’s chief of staff, has vacated her post and is moving into a new role managing county projects with a focus on education, health and community engagement initiatives.
Pittman said she’s been essential to his administration ending the 287(g) program; establishing the gun violence prevention task force; and “bringing (the) team together to confront racism, sexism, and biases that stood in the way of excellence.”
Despite the shifting roles, Pittman said he doesn’t intend to create any new positions. Purcell will technically serve in one of the open deputy chief administrative officer positions for now, and the other will remain open. He intends to fill it but is not in a hurry, he said.
Pittman noted that the county and the county government are both primarily white, which makes it even more important he has diverse voices in his circle of advisors.