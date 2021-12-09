Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman officially files for reelection

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman officially filed for reelection last week in hopes of continuing the progressive work he started in office over the past four years.
Pittman said he’s feeling confident about his chances against the three Republican opponents who have filed so far: former Del. Herb McMillan, District 7′s County Council representative Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, and corporate recruiter Chris Jahn.
He said he feels he has risen to the occasion of governing a rapidly growing county during a pandemic.
“There was consensus when I came in, among both political parties, that the population of this county had grown faster than its services or its infrastructure, and everybody agreed we needed more teachers, more police officers, more firefighters and we needed to catch up on the backlog of infrastructure improvements,” Pittman said. “When we actually did it, most people supported that.”
Pittman said he thinks this election will ultimately come down to what voters think the role of government should be — if they want an involved local government, they’ll vote for him, and if they want a hands-off government they’ll vote for the Republican nominee.
One of his biggest achievement in the past four years, he said, is fiscal discipline — something his Republican opponents criticize him for not having enough of.
“We knew we had to do the correction to catch up with our growth in the first budget. We did that while keeping taxes lower than any other central Maryland county, lower than any of the big eight counties,” he said. “But then we tightened our belt in the second budget with the COVID projections of revenue and we have ended each of our three years with a surplus.”
That surplus has been put into pension funds and the county’s rainy day fund for future economic downturns, he said.
Another of his proudest accomplishments in office has been finding ways to help residents become more involved in land-use decisions.
“I said that we needed to create a level playing field and engage residents in development decisions like we never had before and Plan 20-40, that passed in May, does exactly that,” he said. “It created nine regions of the county that will each have stakeholder groups that make the most important decisions about land use.”
But in order to put Plan 20-40 into action Pittman needs a second term. He also hopes to tackle other county issues in a second term, like kindergarten readiness, bolstering the local workforce and improving child care to help parents get back to work.
“Mostly I want a second term because this is a time where we all have concerns about the future. Nobody feels very settled about what the future will bring, and we don’t know what the next challenge will be. Is it going to be the omicron variant? Is it going to be a tornado, or is it going to be some kind of civil unrest? Are the institutions that exist to protect us going to be dismantled somehow?” he said. “What I offer is stability to keep it operating well.”