Tonii Gedin tapped as acting Anne Arundel County health officer following Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman’s departure

Following Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s announcement earlier this month that Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman would step down as health officer, on Monday he appointed Deputy Health Officer Tonii Gedin to replace him in an acting capacity.

Gedin will step into the role Thursday after Kalyanaraman departs Tuesday to serve as deputy secretary for public health services at the Maryland Department of Health.

“She is ideally suited to continue and grow the work that Dr. Kalyanaraman started,” Pittman said in a statement Monday.

Before joining the department in May 2020, Gedin accrued 16 years of experience in health care including work as an ICU nurse and serving as chief quality officer at Health for the Homeless in the Baltimore City Medical System.

In her time at the department, she helped lead the county’s pandemic response including working on school reopening procedures, vaccine rollout and ramping up testing efforts.

“She has strong expertise in public health, knows the Department in and out, and is ready to lead,” Kalyanaraman said in a statement.

Pittman will now present a resolution to the Anne Arundel County Council to approve Gedin as acting health officer.

Following Kalyanaraman’s departure and a series of other leadership changes announced earlier this month including at the Department of Public Works, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Social Services, Pittman announced more personnel changes Monday.

Information Technology Director Rick Napolitano, shared his resignation Friday after more than eight years with the county. As a search is conducted for his replacement, Deputy Chief Information Officer Jack Martin will serve in the role in an acting capacity.

Additionally, Assistant Controller Billie Penley, who has served as acting controller in the Office of Finance since late December following Controller Karin McQuade’s resignation, will become permanent in her leadership role.

Assistant Personnel Officer Susan Herrold, who has been serving as acting central services officer following the promotion of the department’s former director Christine Anderson to chief administrative officer, will also now become permanent in that position.

Both Herrold and Penley have worked at Anne Arundel County government for more than 20 years.

Penley’s finance background includes federal government positions including being an auditor for the U.S. Department of Treasury and an accountant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Before her time in the Office of Finance, Penley held the role of chief financial officer for the Anne Arundel County Department of Health where she oversaw a $64 million operating budget.

Herrold has extensive experience in personnel and labor relations. Before serving as lead negotiator for several union contractors on the county’s behalf, she worked on recruitment, hiring and grievance processes within the county workforce.