Anne Arundel County joins multijurisdictional lawsuit against 3M, other manufacturers of toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel County joined in with dozens of other jurisdictions and states, including Maryland, in suing companies that develop and sell products containing toxic PFAS, or “forever chemicals” in firefighting foam.

After filing it’s own suit against the companies in May, Anne Arundel County joined the multijurisdictional lawsuit in late June, which was originally filed in 2018 and is being heard in South Carolina District Court, according to Anne Arundel Deputy County Attorney Hamilton Tyler. .

Advertisement

In May, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office filed twin lawsuits against manufacturers that used PFAS. One focusing on firefighter foam was absorbed into the multijurisdictional suit in July while the other that focuses on other products like nonstick cookware and upholstery is still being heard in Baltimore City Circuit Court, according to Attorney General’s Office Spokesperson Aleithea Warmack.

The multijurisdictional suit alleges companies including 3M and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. knew of the dangers of mass-producing the chemicals but sold them for decades anyway.

Advertisement

PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been sold since the 1940s for their heat and water-resistant nature and are used in firefighter foam and homewares including nonstick cooking pans and upholstery. However, the compounds do not break down easily and accumulate in water and soil, impacting the health of humans and animals. They have been linked to certain cancers, fertility and pregnancy issues and more.

When the foam is deployed at airports or fire and police training academies it’s shot down with a fire hose or dissolves on its own and runs off into drains and creeks, percolating down to the underwater aquafers where the drinking water comes from, said Edward Cope program manager for water operations with the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works. PFAS contamination is an issue Cope said he and others in the industry became aware of around 2018 and 2019. The county did its first PFAS test in 2019 which has since been taken over by the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory in 2022 for two kinds of PFAS in drinking water at levels as low as .004 parts per trillion for PFOA and .02 parts per trillion for PFOS. The new guidelines were a change from the previous guidance in 2016, and decreased the amount of the chemical in water to trigger the advisory by more than a thousandfold.

Tyler cites the tighter restrictions as one reason so many jurisdictions and states have been getting involved in the case in recent months.

“The PFAS regulations issued by the federal government are changing,” he said, those regulation shifts are partly due to the changeover from the Trump to the Biden presidential administration which led to changes in those in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency.

If the suit goes the county and state’s way it will result in payments to each involved jurisdiction enabling them to update their infrastructure to be more resistant to PFAS.

“In theory, we’re going to take the money and use it to bolster our water system,” Tyler said.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Though the county water supply doesn’t currently have any detectable PFAS, Cope said, there’s no telling what could be found in the future. If PFAS were to be detected there are programs the public works department could install to filter it out before it gets to residents, but they are expensive and require extensive maintenance, said Terell Jones, utility administrator for water operations with the department.

Advertisement

“We’re doing very good,” Cope said. “That doesn’t mean 10, 20 years from now [PFAS] may [not] migrate into our system.”

As an example, Cope cited a large plume of contaminants coming from a landfill at Fort Meade that is heading toward the county’s Crofton Meadows water treatment plant. Liquid coming from the landfill tested for PFAS levels in the thousands of parts per trillion, he said. While the federal government is attempting to extract the water and remove the rogue chemicals, several years down the line those chemicals may impact the water supply.

Though it’s unclear how or when the suit will resolve, Tyler said 3M has offered a settlement deal to every jurisdiction with public water systems that could total up to $12.5 billion.

“Us jumping on board with this lawsuit is a proactive measure,” Jones said. “If we see in the surrounding areas that there’s an uptick in this PFAS and it’s starting to cause problems in neighboring municipalities we want to start the process of implementing measures to protect citizens of Anne Arundel County.”

Starting in 2024, a Maryland statewide ban on manufacturing and selling food packaging, carpeting and firefighting foam with added PFAS will go into effect.

Baltimore Sun Christine Condon contributed to this story.