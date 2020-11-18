Anne Arundel County personnel director leaves for senior-level position at WMATA

Anne Arundel County Personnel Officer Sherri Dickerson will leave her post for a senior-level position at the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, officials said Wednesday. Her last day will be Friday.
After her departure, Anne Budowski will take over as acting personnel officer, said county spokesperson Chris Trumbauer.
Budowski previously served as an assistant personnel officer and currently oversees pension and health benefits. Trumbauer said she has an extensive understanding of government from her experience working in Prince George’s County and the State of Maryland.
A new charter amendment passed by voters in the Nov. 3 election allows County Executive Steuart Pittman more time to select a Dickerson’s replacement. It doubles the period an acting officer can remain in the position from 60 days to 120 days and allows the Anne Arundel County Council to extend the term with two additional six month periods.
The county has several departments currently being led by acting directors, including budget and police. Former Budget Officer Jim Beauchamp left the post in early October, and Trumbauer is filling in while Pittman searches for a replacement. Trumbauer also serves as a senior adviser to Pittman and the county’s director of policy and communications.
The police department has been under the leadership of Acting Chief William Lowrey since Aug. 1, when former Chief Timothy Altomare retired. Pittman recently selected Hyattsville Police Chief Amal Awad to lead the department. If confirmed by the council on Dec. 7, Awad will be the first woman and the first person of color to lead the department permanently.