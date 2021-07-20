Pascal Youth and Family Service Center goes before County Council looking to expand in Crownsville

Crisis intervention providers and community members from Robert A. Pascal Youth and Family Services Crisis Stabilization Center gathered before the Anne Arundel County Council Monday to provide their testimonies in hopes to lease a vacant county building located at 41 Community Place in Crownsville.
After over an hour of deliberation, the County Council was unable to reach a vote for the resolution proposed by Councilwomen Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, and Amanda Fiedler, R-Arnold.
“To me there is no better or no other use of this building that could compare to the timely response that could save a life,” Fiedler said.
The center provides persons experiencing behavioral health and substance use disorder crises with mental health and substance use disorder treatment. It currently operates out of a building at 43 Community Place, but this bill would expand it into the neighboring building that the county owns, allowing it to serve more people.
County Executive Steuart Pittman signed a bill in April introduced by Fiedler, Councilwoman Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie, and Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien, D-Annapolis, granting the center a 15-year lease in its current Crownsville building.
“I think what Pascal is doing identifies a very real and tangible need that is very immediate,” Rodvien said. “I would just implore, regardless of how this resolution goes down, just asking the County Executive to move forward on something as quickly as possible if there’s a need as urgent as providing mental health stabilization.”
Rodvien said she has experience dealing with mental health crisis within her own family and applauded the work the center carries out day to day.
“This runs in my family so the idea of having a place where I can take my family member in crisis in the middle of the night, other than the ER, is really pretty amazing,” Rodvien said.
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said he also has experience with family members searching for mental health crisis resources.
“I’ve had family members in this county who have been looking for mental health resources but it’s difficult, you have to really look hard,” Volke said.
Lobbyist Bruce Bereano expressed his support for Pascal Youth and Family Services to acquire the lease for the building and said that the resolution is addressing an important issue of providing public access to care for those experiencing a mental health and substance use disorder crisis.
“You’ve seen firsthand what Pascal has done with the county building that just sat there useless,” Bereano said. “It was turned into a very important center of providing critical behavioral health care services for the residents of Anne Arundel County at no cost to the county whatsoever.”
Katherine Bonincontri, president and executive director of Pascal Center, said there is a dire need for mental health beds within the center. She said about 15-27 people are being turned away daily due to lack of space to properly house them.
“There are many substance use providers in the county, what I need to make clear is that we are a licensed mental crisis bed provider and the state stipulates that you can only have 16 mental health crisis beds in any one physical address,” Bonincontri said. " Despite the fact that we were given a wonderful building and I am eternally grateful, there are more mental health beds needed.”
Anthony Anderson has received assistance from the Pascal Center and said he has been able to get his life back on track after going to the Pascal Center for help.
“A year ago today I had a broken hip, I had legal issues, I had no identification card and so now today I have a new hip, I have my legal issues resolved, I got an ID and that’s all thanks to Pascal. It helped me out a lot with that and it’s helped a lot of people and it’s a great place,” Anderson said.
Peter Baron, Director of Government Relations, said the Pittman administration shares the same concerns and commitment the council does but did not support the resolution because he said the county currently has the most crisis beds in the state and said that providing a county building to a specific entity is “premature.”
“We do share the admiration for the hard work of the people who are going through recovery and the hard work of the folks providing it,” Baron said. “That said, we have a responsibility here to the taxpayers and the residents of Anne Arundel County.”
Baron said more time should be provided to determine the best way to utilize the empty building, which is currently being used for storage, and pointed out that there are certain issues with the building that would make it unsafe for people to utilize such as the presence of asbestos.
The County Council will vote on the resolution when they reconvene on Sept. 7.