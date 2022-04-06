Parole master plan envisions more green space and bike paths, less road congestion

Earlier this year, Anne Arundel County’s Office of Planning and Zoning released an outline for future redevelopment of an area west of Annapolis that residents have long complained is prone to traffic congestion and has little or no pedestrian access and even less green space.

The Parole Town Center master plan seeks to address that, including a new multimodal transportation center, more pedestrian and bike paths and outdoor amenities like green spaces and event venues.

Advertisement

The proposal covers 1,500 acres of land that extends west from the Annapolis City boundary north to Bestgate Road, west to Housley Road and south on Riva Road to the county offices at the Heritage Center, according to Patrick Hughes, a long range planner for the county.

Advertisement

The Parole plan is one of three town center proposals — Parole, Glen Burnie and Odenton — aimed at revitalizing those areas into self-sustaining communities where residents can work, live and enjoy their free time.

The Parole Town Center Master Plan covers much of western Annapolis.

“To have a little bit of revitalization, that would bring people right into the community where they already live,” said Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat who represents the area on the Anne Arundel County Council.

The next step is for the council to review and vote on the plan. Hughes said the Office of Planning and Zoning intends to introduce legislation for it in May.

This year’s master plan is an update to the version created in 1994. Hughes said he hopes it will address consistent resident complaints like traffic jams, not enough access for biking and walking, lack of green space, limited tree canopy and little “sense of place” in the area.

One facility mentioned often in the plan is Westfield Mall. The county has suggested increasing walking and biking paths and outdoor amenities at the mall.

Advertisement

Steven Stavropoulos, Westfield’s general manager, said he supports anything that will simultaneously improve the community and drive traffic to the mall.

“On the property closer to the hospital we have an area that used to be a well-trekked trail. There’s potential to develop that,” Stavropoulos said. “We spoke in the past about expanding a bike path to the city. We’re all for investing in that. We’re all for granting land to use.”

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has sought to connect the mall and other outlying sites like Waterworks Park to downtown with a bike trail called the West-East Express, or WEE.

Stavropoulos said the plan gives the management team the green light to continue coming up with ideas for expanding the offerings of the mall, including more food and beverage options and maybe even nearby or onsite residences.

Another major fixture for the master plan is the Annapolis Town Center. Anthony Henry, a general manager for Trademark Property Company, which runs the center, said he is excited to see the plan taking shape. He echoed Hughes’ sentiment that he hopes the plan gives the area a stronger defined sense of place.

Advertisement

“Keeping that small-town charm but adding a little of that big-city magic,” Henry said.

Work to add green space and outdoor amenities at Annapolis Town Center began last October and is scheduled to be completed this summer, Henry said. The redevelopment includes a pavilion for performances, an ice rink and 4,000 square feet of turf for picnics or outdoor movies. Henry said the redevelopment at the town center is a microcosm of the redevelopment outlined in the master plan for the surrounding area.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekdays Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. >

“This is Annapolis. It’s such a beautiful place as it is, why can’t we add to it?” Henry said.

One of the crown jewels of the plan is a multimodal transportation center, which is already being designed, Hughes said. A Transportation Center Feasibility Study conducted in January 2020 created plans for two potential sites: one at Westfield Mall near the intersection of Bestgate Road and Generals Highway and another at the Park & Ride lot off of Truman Parkway.

The Westfield Mall site would be designed as a transit center for mall employees with local transit service throughout the day while the Park & Ride site plan includes redesigning the existing bus loading area and providing all day parking for commuters. Design is underway for the Westfield facility but not yet at the Park & Ride, Hughes said.

According to the master plan, the feasibility study recommends both potential sites be designed as separate but related projects. Funding was already secured for the projects in the Capital Improvement Budget for fiscal 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

Rodvien said she is especially excited about the plans for the Westfield Mall transit hub.

“If we want people to get out of their cars and walk and bike places more, we also have to include better transit options,” she said.

Planning studies were recently completed for a bicycle and pedestrian trail along Riva Road and an extension of the Poplar Trail westward out of the City of Annapolis, Buckley’s WEE project, Hughes said.