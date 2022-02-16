Former Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides files for Anne Arundel County Council District 6 seat

Being mayor was his dream job, Pantelides said. He will gladly point to the successes he had in office, such as the replacement of the bulkhead at City Dock and the sale of the Eisenhower Golf Course in Crownsville, as examples of what he could do as a council member. He also ordered the city to restart inspections of public housing units, implemented a police body camera program and hired an African-American and Hispanic liaison in the mayor’s office.