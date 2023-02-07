Outdoor dining extended in Anne Arundel County until January 2024

The Anne Arundel County Council voted unanimously to extend outdoor dining until January 2024 at a meeting Monday night.

The law once again temporarily authorizes restaurants to seat customers outside through Jan. 2, 2024.

What started as an executive order in May 2020 has been extended through various forms of legislation, the last of which was approved in November 2021. A new extension was introduced last month. The emergency order was meant to accommodate people who wish to dine outside where they are less likely to catch the airborne COVID-19 virus that spreads more easily indoors.

“From what I know, it’s been successful,” Council member Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat, told The Capital in January when the extension was first introduced. “Why would we not keep it when people are enjoying eating outside?”

The bill was introduced by Council Chair Pete Smith, a Severn Democrat, at the request of County Executive Steuart Pittman. Its cosponsors include Republican council members Nathan Volke, of Pasadena, and Amanda Fiedler, of Arnold.

Pittman’s Chief Strategy Officer Pete Baron said it was important to extend this provision as local businesses have already made prominent investments in outdoor dining infrastructure.

“Outdoor dining has provided a lifeline for our restaurants, allowing them to remain open and support the jobs of our county residents. Many of our restaurants have made significant investments to expand outdoor seating,” Baron said. “Through the continuation of these relaxed regulations, we hope to protect those investments they have made.”

Though the bill received unanimous support across the dais, one resident raised an issue. Steven Waddy, a member of the Anne Arundel County chapter of the NAACP, questioned why the council continued to extend outdoor dining, but hasn’t done so for emergency legislation related to housing and rent increases.

The bill Waddy referred to was an emergency ordinance designed to cap rent increases at 3% and was sponsored by former Council member Andrew Pruski, a Gambrills Democrat. The bill, which received support from Allison Pickard, a Glen Burnie Democrat and Rodvien, was voted down in May 2020, falling one vote short of the five-vote super majority needed to pass emergency legislation. Republicans Volke, Fiedler and former Council member Jessica Haire, from Edgewater, voted against the measure.

Pruski then brought the bill back for a vote in July. This time, not as an emergency ordinance. It passed along party lines and expired in September.

“I find it interesting that we’re continuing an emergency ordinance from 2020, when we had several emergency ordinances related to housing and the continued rates of housing going up that Councilman Pruski introduced limiting rental increases at 3%. We’ve seen rents increase,” Waddy said. “The decision-making around emergency ordinances related to COVID at the time was questionable and remains questionable.”

At a Tuesday morning news conference, Pittman explained that while the rent stabilization ordinance may have expired, the county is certainly aware of the myriad financial issues brought on by COVID and is doing what it can to address them. He’s hoping some can be addressed in the upcoming budget.

“[Regarding] the eviction prevention work, we did send a letter to the state along with some of the other counties advocating very aggressively to continue that and we have continued with some of our county resources. We’re absolutely aware that right now evictions are accelerating. It is worse now than it was at the height of the pandemic,” Pittman said. “We are well aware of that. Those are budget decisions though. Last night was a decision about a very specific extension of outdoor dining.”

The temporary regulations around outdoor dining are a change some hope may be here to stay.

“I’m looking forward to, hopefully, some sort of permanent solution on this,” Volke said.