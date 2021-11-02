Anne Arundel County Council votes to extend outdoor dining through Jan. 2, 2023

Anne Arundel County restaurants will be allowed to continue offering outdoor dining until Jan. 2, 2023, after the County Council voted unanimously in favor of the extension at Monday night’s council meeting. Without the extension, the legislation was set to expire Monday.
“The pandemic hit our restaurant industry more than almost any other sector of the economy,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman in a statement. “Staff got laid off, business owners watched revenue plummet, and some were forced to close their doors.”
Restaurateurs in the county advocated for outdoor dining throughout the pandemic, saying it could generate much-needed extra revenue for their businesses without disrupting parking or compromising public safety, Pittman said.
Members of the council said they were surprised by the lengthy duration of the extension.
“We thought we should just push it out for a long time and give folks the ability to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Government Relations for the County Executive’s Office Peter Baron.
The council also voted unanimously to allow the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Inc. to use part of a county-owned space in Severn at 1160 Reece Road.
“This is a project that the county executive believes very strongly in. This is a project the community has been asking for for years,” Baron said.
After decades of working on creating the “Severn Center” — a facility aimed at providing services for both youth and older populations — the center will finally have its groundbreaking on Nov. 12.
“This is the last piece that we think we need to move this project forward before the groundbreaking,” said Arundel Community Development Services Executive Director Kathleen Koch.
Several councilmembers voiced their excitement and pride in seeing this long-term project finally come to fruition.
“There’s nothing in the world that can keep me from the groundbreaking on Nov. 12,” Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, said.
The council also voted unanimously in favor of adding an extra five years to a property tax credit for public safety officers. Public safety officials will now be able to use the credit for 10 years, rather than five. The legislation will take effect in 45 days.
“Having a credit like this will help retain and recruit quality professionals to our county,” Baron said.
County police and fire officials added that this tax credit was initially enacted at critical junctures in their lives. It helped them decide to live in Anne Arundel County and has made them feel more connected to the residents they serve. Those in opposition felt county funds could be more wisely spent.
The council also voted unanimously in favor of making alcoholic beverages available for service during commercial bingo games.
Asking to be added as a co-sponsor of the bill, Councilwoman Allison Pickard, D-Millersville, said, “I do like bingo and I like my wine.”
Bingo World General Manager Randy Clemens said they’d use the 45 days it takes for the bill to become law to “keep the beer cold.”