Anne Arundel County to receive about $30 million to combat opioid addiction as part of national settlement agreement

Anne Arundel County will receive an estimated $30 million over the next 18 years after participating in a national settlement agreement with manufacturers and distributors of opioids, the county announced Thursday.
The settlement money from opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest distributors of the drug — Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — will go toward the county’s efforts to battle opioid addiction among residents, according to a news release Thursday.
“This settlement helps hold responsible the corporations that profited off of misery and addiction,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement. “The money from these agreements will save lives.”
The county was the first Maryland jurisdiction to file a lawsuit against the major opioid manufacturers and distributors in January 2018.
The settlement money with be given to the State of Maryland to be allocated to the participating jurisdictions. Money will be distributed based on population, impact of the opioid crisis and the existing level of health-related funding in the county or city.
The three distributors involved in the case will make the first payments in April and subsequent payments over the course of 18 years, with Johnson & Johnson following in July and distributing payments over the next nine years.
Maryland will receive a maximum of $395 million from the parties. The county is expected to receive between a $29 million and $31 million share of this based on demographic data of the county, according to the news release.
The larger national settlement agreement is for $5 billion from Johnson & Johnson and $21 billion from the three distributors.
