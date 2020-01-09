For the first time since 2003, someone other than Mike Busch gaveled in the House of Delegates for the opening day of the 90-day legislative session.
Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-Baltimore County, called to order Wednesday the first 2020 floor session for the House of Delegates as friends and families looked on.
Jones’ ascension is historic — she earned the job in May and is the first woman and black speaker — but much of the 50-minute house session was in honor of Busch, Maryland’s longest ever serving Speaker of the House of Delegates and an Annapolis delegate. Busch, who died a few days before the end of 2019 session, was beloved both by his colleagues and his political opponents, and for some Anne Arundel lawmakers, his absence was almost palpable.
Del. Sandy Bartlett, D-Maryland City, said she’s certain Busch’s spirit will live on in the House for years to come.
Busch — who used the motto Maryland’s Speaker, but Annapolis’ delegate — was an invaluable member of the Anne Arundel County delegation, she said.
“Delegation meetings without him will be very different,” Bartlett said. “He always had a lot of questions, and a lot of times they were questions that we hadn’t even thought of.”
Busch’s widow Cynthia, and his daughters Megan and Erin were in attendance for opening day. Bartlett said their presence sent a message:
“That meant a lot — they didn’t have to come today,” she said. “They’re showing other families that we need our families’ support too.”
Kipke said he knows Busch’s successor, Jones, to be policy-driven and a bipartisan legislator and “not a political hack which is becoming all too common in today’s politics.”
“There were some teary-eyed moments today shared by many members of the House of Delegates,” Kipke said of Busch. “There really is no replacing him. This is definitely a very new day. It’s a very different day.”
Jones, teared up when she spoke about the loss of Busch after being sworn in.
“I worked with Mike for 16 years, and together with many of you, we built the foundation on which we stand,” Jones said.
The House delegation represents the diversity of the state better now than ever before, Jones said.
It was the first official day for new Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis, who took Busch’s seat after his death. Henson was one of six new delegates in the 2020 session. She is the first black woman to represent Annapolis in the Maryland General Assembly.
With tears shed and opening day over, Anne Arundel lawmakers have about three months to accomplish their goals in this session. Here is a look at some of their priorities:
Del. Alice Cain, D-Annapolis
Cain was one of nine new delegates elected in 2018. In her second session, she plans to focus her most of her energy on education, but also has bills relating to the environment and preventing gun violence.
A former GED teacher, Cain said that many of her students were pregnant teens who wished they hadn’t had to drop out of school. She plans to introduce a bill that would provide more support to pregnant and carrying students so that they can remain enrolled.
Cain will also introduce a bill requiring schools to report their mental health staff to student ratios in order to “measure the gap between where we are and where we need to be.” Another bill would automatically enroll qualifying students into advanced classes, rather than requiring them to opt-in.
A bill inspired by the recently released Gun Violence Prevention Task Force would require that missing firearms be reported within 40 hours, rather than 72, which is current law.
Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Crofton
Reilly said his top priority for the 2020 legislative session is to pushback on any effort by the Democratic majority to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes.
In terms of legislation, he said he’ll oppose a returning physician-assisted suicide bill and a recreational cannabis bill.
Reilly also pre-filed a bill that would prevent anyone with a warrant in Anne Arundel County from receiving their tax refund. Reilly has supported the program as a tool to reduce low-level warrants.
Opponents say the bill, which Reilly has introduced in the past, disproportionately impacts marginalized groups because of racial disparities in policing.
Despite Reilly’s insistence that the program is color blind, a 2018 report on the program from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention showed that blacks were disproportionately affected. A total of 204 individuals had their tax refunds withheld because of a warrant — 101 of those individuals were black, 97 were white.
Del. Sandy Bartlett, D-Maryland City
Bartlett, D-Maryland City, is teaming up with Sen. Cheryl Kagan, D-Montgomery County, on legislation that would require correctional facilities to provide an inmate who has completed their sentence with a voter registration form and information about voting rights before releasing them.
She’ll also introduce a bill that would require blood alcohol testing in any fatal vehicle crash.
“It’s controversial because of course, we have our right to privacy, but driving is a privilege,” Bartlett said. “When you get on the road, you are required and you have a duty to drive safely and not drive under the influence.”
She will also support a bill that would require background checks for the purchase of firearms.
Del. Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena
House Minority Leader Kipke said his top priority for the 2020 session is combating violent crime occurring in Baltimore City and it’s surrounding jurisdictions.
“It’s rampant and spreading,” he said.
He’ll support legislation out of Hogan’s office that would put repeat violent criminals behind bars for as long as possible, he said. And will prioritize legislation forthcoming from the Republican Caucus that will address this issue across the state.
Del. Sid Saab, R-Crownsville
Saab has a bill relating to student mental health that would require school resource officers to work with Anne Arundel County’s crisis unit.
“It would help identify students who need help in and out of school,” Saab said. “A lot of kids are in need of help and we just want to make sure that those kids can actually find it.”
He’ll also advocate for term limits in the House and Senate. He thinks that three consecutive 4-year terms should be enough for any delegate or senator to accomplish their goals. ”That’s plenty of time,” he said.
He plans to also champion a bill preventing elder abuse.
Del. Shaneka Henson, D-Annapolis
Henson has one bill ready to file that would relate to penalties for the willful failure of a parent to provide support for a minor child. Right now, willful failure to pay child support is punishable by up to three years in jail, but if a person fails to pay child support on multiple children, each child has its own case, and a person can be sentenced multiple times, resulting in many more than three years of incarceration, Henson said.
Her bill would require that sentences be served concurrently, rather than consecutively.
She plans to focus her efforts on workforce development, securing short-term capital for the upkeep of public and subsidized housing, and protecting Marylanders from the impact of exposure to in-home mold.
Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis
Elfreth has a list of nearly 20 bills she plans to champion during the 2020 session.
Elfreth plans to introduce a bill that would allow veterans and their families to qualify for in-state tuition at Maryland colleges.
She’ll introduce a previously unsuccessful bill that would raise the age of marriage in Maryland from 15 to 17. And she will introduce a bill that would provide support to women and minority-owned businesses.
Elfreth also plans to introduce a bill that would require the Anne Arundel County liquor board to livestream its meetings, and post minutes and agendas online.
Sen. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum
Leading the effort on local liquor board reform is Beidle, who pre-filed bills that would take the membership from 3 to 5. It would also shift the responsibility of naming the committee’s chair from the governor to the board itself.
It would be made up of one member from each of the five legislative districts in the county, limits each member to serving four consecutive 2-year terms, and mandates political diversity by allowing no more than three members to be of the same party.
Del. Mark Chang, D- Glen Burnie
Just months after a state-wide Hate Bias Report showed Anne Arundel County leading the state with a rising number of incidents, Chang has pre-filed a bill that would clarify the law around using an item or symbol to threaten or intimidate another group.
He also introduced a bill that would give students suffering from mental health issues more grace with school attendance. And another bill that would attempt to eliminate animal euthanasia across the state.
Chang also filed a bill that would designate July 27 each year as Welcome Home Korean War Veterans Day in recognition of the service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans. Chang is the first Korean-American to serve Anne Arundel County in the General Assembly.