Anne Arundel County launches Open Arundel website, includes data on land use, budget, school districts

With a virtual ribbon-cutting Wednesday that included scissors, a ribbon and confetti, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman launched a website meant to keep a campaign promise: Improved accessibility to county data and maps.
Pittman’s team launched Open Arundel, a centralized location on the county website where data is available on topics ranging from education to the environment to information about the budget process and land use laws.
Pittman said on Twitter the portal is an effort to make local government more open and transparent.
The website provides access to political and election data, information about school districts, a land use and development tracker, information about demographic makeup and housing units. The website says the data and tools are provided as part of the county’s mission to make Anne Arundel the best place for all, and the county is asking residents to view the information and provide suggestions about how the county can work to improve.
Today I'm thrilled to unveil something we've been working on for a long time - our new OpenArundel website! Even in this COVID crisis, we are working to make government more open and transparent. We're celebrating with a virtual ribbon-cutting. https://t.co/UasdVHdvZU— AACoExec (@AACoExec) April 8, 2020
“Local government can move past partisan competition and earn the trust of the people it serves if, and only if, we make decisions based on reliable data that is presented to all residents in an inviting format,” Pittman said in a statement. "This will empower our residents to engage effectively in government decision-making, and it will guide me and other county leaders in our service to residents.”
The virtual ribbon-cutting video, which showed Pittman standing in front of the website, also provided a guide to residents on how to use the new platform.
It features seven main areas, including COVID-19 information; budget; performance metrics; demographics; maps and GIS apps; land use information; and a tab called OpenData, which leads the user to a more expansive menu to view data geographically or in charts for topics ranging from education to water quality to public safety and transportation.
While many of the areas of the site are filled out, some remain empty. The OpenPerformance section that promises performance metrics is currently only populated by police information. In a news release, Pittman’s team said they are working to update the website with performance metrics from other departments.
The section of the website labeled for transparency and accountability is vacant. A text box says that areas of focus for this page are to include internal functions, external community relations, state and agency collaboration, transparency, community engagement and constituent services.
Under the budget tab, residents can access the interactive budget tool, peruse the current budget, view the county’s revenue sources, or view a breakdown of how tax dollars are spent. There is not yet any information on the website about the upcoming budget, which Pittman is required to present to the County Council by May 1.