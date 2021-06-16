Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Jessica Haire announces Republican run for county executive

Republican Councilwoman Jessica Haire announced her candidacy for county executive, making her the third to officially throw her hat in the ring in what will be a contentious Republican primary.
Elected to the county council in 2018, the Edgewater Republican formed an exploratory committee led by House Minority Leader Del. Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena. Kipke and Haire held fundraisers together in Pasadena on Wednesday. Haire expressed her excitement to kick off her campaign and said she is ready to get her hands dirty.
“I will make sure that every resident, every family, every small business knows that the local government is invested in our shared success as a community,” Haire said.
Haire now joins Republicans Chris Jahns and Herb McMillan in the race, though Haire’s name has not yet appeared on the official’s candidates list, according to the Maryland Board of Elections website. Kipke said he was passionate about supporting Haire for county executive because he’s seen firsthand how hard she fought for small businesses during the pandemic.
“There’s a whole lot of politicians that are about politics, and I can’t stand that,” Kipke said. “She has a very impressive background in civil engineering, and she also represents construction companies as an attorney to make sure they’re being treated fairly.”
Born on Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Haire attended George Washington University, where she received her bachelor’s in civil engineering. She went on to receive her law degree from American University and became government contracts litigation attorney at Fox Rothschild LLP’s office in Washington, DC. Her husband, Dirk Haire, is the chairman of the Maryland Republican Party.
Haire credits her mother for her ambition and dedication to her career. She said her mother joined the military to put herself through school and eventually opened her own medical practice.
“Her dedication was unmatched by anybody I’ve ever seen,” Haire said. “That was my first lesson that hard work and determination leads to limitless possibilities.”
As a child, Haire remembers her mom balancing multiple jobs to take care of her and her siblings. She recalled going to work with her mom at a night clinic with her siblings because her mom didn’t have childcare.
Haire said her mom brought crayons to keep her kids occupied while she took care of patients. The kids brought sleeping bags so they could sleep in the clinic while their mom worked.
Haire plans to lead the community with an emphasis on infrastructure due to her background in civil engineering. She said things like roads, schools, sewers, bridges and electricity affects aspects of all communities.
As COVID-19 ravaged through Maryland, Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman, along with Gov. Larry Hogan and other leaders, closed schools and businesses, a decision Haire has been critical of. She referenced testimony she heard at a County Council meeting of a movie theater owner who had his business closed because it was not deemed essential. Political leaders across the country closed many businesses and stopped activities to limit the spread of COVID-19. The county executive has since rescinded these restrictions, and his emergency power has been removed as the pandemic wanes, though more than 600 county residents died amid the disaster.
“He just wanted to go to work, he had three children, he had a fourth on the way,” Haire said. “He didn’t want anyone to come give him anything; he just wanted to work and earn a living for his family.”
The 2022 election primary is slated for June 28, 2022. The general election follows on Nov. 8, 2022.