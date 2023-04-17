‘The craze is real’: First dedicated pickleball facility comes to Millersville this fall

Pickleball enthusiasts, The Dink of Severna Park investor, Jimmy Hall (left), Timothy Schnupp, Owner of The Dink of Severna Park (right), play a game against friends Lisa Billings (left-center) and April Boera (right-center) at Mago Vista Park Thursday morning April 13, 2023. Timothy Schnupp, a businessman and pharmacist, is creating a devoted pickleball facility in Millersville that is set to open this fall. It will eventually have both indoor and outdoor courts and was funded by his own money as well as investors. He's been playing for about a year and has met a lot of people that love it and saw a need and business opportunity in the county. He's calling the facility The Dink of Severna Park (because he wants to associate it with Severna Park, even though it's technically across the road in Millersville). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

For the next several months, residents driving by Najoles Road in Millersville will hear the grinding, drilling and clanking of construction, but, by early fall, there will be a new sound emanating from the location: dink!

Severna Park pharmacist and business owner Timothy Schnupp will be opening the county’s first dedicated indoor pickleball center, The Dink of Severna Park, at the I-97 Business Park in Millersville, across the road from Severna Park. Schnupp got hooked on “the fastest growing sport in America” about a year and a half ago and saw a business opportunity within Anne Arundel. It doesn’t hurt that two of the top men’s players in the world are Maryland natives.

“The big complaint is that there’s never dedicated courts, you’re always fighting with the tennis people,” Schnupp said, adding that when players do find space, courts are usually “mixed-use courts — there are basketball lines, there are soccer lines, there are tennis lines — and it’s like looking at an abstract painting when you’re trying to play.”

The idea came to Schnupp, who has played the sport for about a year and a half, after he left his job at US Cannalytics, a company that runs cannabis testing sites, in June of last year. The cannabis industry was growing quickly, and he wanted to pivot to something that allowed more time for family and hobbies, he said.

He shopped the idea of a pickleball facility around to some fellow pickleball players and started looking at sites in October. After first exploring an Annapolis location that he soon discovered didn’t have adequate parking, he settled on the Millersville spot, signed the lease in March and construction started soon after.

Schnupp funded a large chunk of the expenses, which will exceed $1 million between building costs, the 10-year lease and other expenses, by selling his equity in US Cannalytics.

While he spoke to a bank about taking out a loan, he was denied at the last minute, which he feared might take down the operation, but local lovers of pickleball stepped in to see the dream through.

“I had to scramble, and I had to start raising money back in January and I raised all the money I needed within five weeks from complete strangers,” Schnupp said. “They were people that were involved in the local pickleball community, all people from Maryland, all people that play pickleball locally that believe in the sport.”

The Dink of Severna Park — the name refers to a finesse shot in pickleball that falls just over the net in the opponent’s court — will start out with seven indoor courts this fall and eventually add three outdoor courts to be completed by summer 2024. Four of the courts will be the standard 30-by-60 feet while three will be 30-by-64 feet to add a little more space for slightly more physically demanding games, according to a news release from St. John Properties, which manages the I-97 Business Park.

While Schnupp sometimes hears critics say the sport is just a fad and will decline in popularity he believes in its sustainability.

“Nothing is ever a sure thing, but I am certainly confident that we’ll make it work,” Schnupp said. “I have a lot on the line.”

Though the sport was invented in the 1960s, it started gaining popularity in Anne Arundel and across the country in the late 2010s, said Sara Aiken, Annapolis’ inaugural ambassador of pickleball, who was appointed in 2019. Maryland has even churned out some of the sport’s top players including Ben Johns from Laytonsville, the number one pickleball player in the world for men’s singles, according to the Professional Pickleball Association.

Nationwide, the sport saw an explosion of interest during the pandemic, Aiken said, due to the sport being conducive to social distancing and that fact that it’s easy to set up and teach young people who were spending lots of time at home during lockdowns. In October 2020, Annapolis hosted the Mayor’s Cup pickleball tournament to celebrate the first World Pickleball Day, designed to increase awareness around the sport, described as a mixture of tennis, Ping-Pong and badminton.

Its ease of play appealed to people of all ages, particularly older people who have physical limitations and can’t traverse large tennis courts as well as the more compact pickleball courts, which are typically about half the size.

Aiken, who manufactures and sells pickleball paddles and teaches the sport, including to Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, said this new facility will fill a huge need for space to play the sport. She said it’s not unusual for people to wait close to an hour for a court in the county.

“There’s a large demand for courts in Anne Arundel County, no doubt about it,” Aiken said.

As pickleball players consider dedicated courts for the sport a luxury, Aiken believes the new facility in Millersville will be deeply appreciated by both longtime players and those just starting to take interest.

“Those pickleball players, having played on tennis courts for so long, finally feel that they’re special,” Aiken said. “People are already talking about it at the courts everywhere.”

Buckley, a frequent pickleball player himself, said he’s excited to see the sport soon become available to more people.

“It’s undeniable the amount of energy that’s behind pickleball in the country now,” Buckley said. “What’s great about pickleball, it is the everyman sport and woman sport.”

Between the parks, sailing and trails, the Annapolis area caters to a resort lifestyle and sees pickleball as fitting well into that image. It’s also a sport that breeds a welcoming atmosphere on the court, he said.

“It’s not like this ‘I’m too good to play with you’ mentality. There’s always a mix of players on the court,” Buckley said. “You take one hit and you’re hooked and when you play, you’re supposed to leave and you’re like, ‘No, one more hit,’ and then you stick around for an extra game. It’s a very addictive sport.”

Those wishing to join the center must enroll as a member, fees of which will likely range from $50 to $90 a month and pay an additional court fee every time they play, which will range from $25 to $50 split across all players, Schnupp said.

“The craze is real,” he said. “I think it’s here to stay.”