Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman names new deputy chief administrative officers for land use and human services

He hired Matt Power as the new CAO and moved former Chief of Staff Jennifer Purcell to the director of special projects. Former deputy CAO for Health and Human Services Kai Boggess-de Bruin was promoted to chief of staff. Jordan, former director of aging and disabilities, was tapped to fill Boggess-de Bruin’s role temporarily. When Pittman made Jordan’s post permanent, interim director of aging and disabilities Karrisa Gouin was permanently promoted, too, according to the release.