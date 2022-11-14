Nathan Volke declares victory in Anne Arundel County Council District 3 race, winners emerge in other races

District 3 County Council member Nathan Volke declared victory Monday after receiving around 19,000 votes, more than 95% of ballots counted so far in his district.

The Pasadena Republican was challenged by Democratic write-in candidate Michael Gendel. While Gendel told The Capital he knew he was almost certain to lose, he said he wanted to provide Pasadena area voters with a choice besides Volke. As of Monday, 916 wrote in their candidate rather than voting for Volke.

“There’s no possible way I don’t win,” Volke said in a phone interview Monday. “In District 3, the latest that I’ve seen is there may be 6,500 total mail-in ballots that are going to come in, so, even assuming every single mail-in ballot went to my opponent, that would not overcome the 18,000 vote lead that I have at this point.”

Volke said while he and Gendel spoke throughout the campaign they haven’t talked since votes started coming in. Gendel did not immediately return a request for comment from The Capital.

“I’m really excited,” Volke said. “The council is going to be different this term so I’m excited for that.”

Other candidates stopped just short of declaring victory as ballot canvassing resumed Monday including House of Delegates District 33A candidate Andrew Pruski who received a call late last week from his Republican challenger Kim Mills congratulating him on his win in the newly created district.

Pruski, a Gambrills Democrat and two-term County Council member, has almost twice Mills’ vote total as of Monday, with 6,217 votes to her 3,875.

“I certainly congratulated my opponent on running a great race but we’re just excited we’re given the opportunity and humbled by the fact that we’re in a great place to be successful,” Pruski said. “I’m very active and involved. I hold town halls, engage in constituent service. Those are the things that matter to folks.”

Mills posted on Facebook late last week that she had reached out to Pruski and thanked her voters and supporters.

“I hope moving forward we can find ways to come together as neighbors and Americans and not R’s or D’s,” she said in the post.

Aside from being a council member, Pruski said he’s a known quantity in his West County area having served as a Homeowners Association president, on the Board of Appeals and as a coach in various recreation leagues, which he thinks helped people understand how dedicated he is to his community.

Another County Council candidate who has officially declared victory is Julie Hummer, who will take Pruski’s District 4 seat which covers Odenton, Fort Meade and Gambrills. On Monday, Hummer had 11,462 votes, while her opponent, Republican Cheryl Renshaw, had 5,439.

“I certainly wish her the best and hopefully she’ll continue the work that we’re trying to do,” Pruski said. “I’ve really been stressing to her the impact of Fort Meade on our area ... It has a large impact on the community and it’s important to keep in touch with the garrison commander and the other leaders in the community and make sure we’re coordinating efforts.”

In the race for the three House of Delegates District 31 seats, currently held by Republican Dels. Brian Chisholm, Nicholaus Kipke and Rachel Muñoz, the incumbents have celebrated their leads but have not yet declared victory.

Each holds wide leads over their challengers, Democrats Kevin Burke and Milad Pooran and Libertarian Travis Lerol, as of Monday.

“By the time all the precincts came in on election night our team had a sigh of relief, we felt really comfortable with the lead and Travis Lerol sent us a really kind message the next morning congratulating all of us,” Muñoz said.

Muñoz said she worked closely with Chisholm and Kipke throughout the campaign.

“We had a blast,” she said. “We don’t agree on everything, but we agree on most things ... With all the chaos and all the drama that was happening everywhere we had that little pocket of unity and positivity.”

Though Muñoz is an incumbent, this was her first race. She was appointed to former Del. Michael Malone’s seat after he left the House to serve as an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge. Having gotten to serve a term in the House motivated her to run hard and win a full term, she said.

“I’m looking forward to next session, we’re getting all our legislative priorities together,” she said.

Dr. Milad Pooran, who ran against Muñoz, Kipke and Chisholm, said while he was disappointed with the outcome he was glad he took the time to run.

“We felt that more of the unaffiliateds could maybe break toward a centrist Democrat in a very red district but it just seemed like, at least in Anne Arundel County, a lot of the unaffiliateds broke more towards the Republican candidates,” Pooran said. “We definitely knew it was a reach.”

The critical care doctor said he looks forward to finding alternative ways to advocate for his community.

More than 46,000 ballots will be counted this week at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections office in Glen Burnie. The election must be certified by Friday.