Hunt Meadow resident files for Ward 5 Annapolis City Council seat

A Hunt Meadow resident has filed to run for the Ward 5 Annapolis City Council seat as a Republican.
Monica Fenton Manthey, a native of Seattle who moved to Annapolis in 2019, will likely face Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, in the Nov. 2 general election. Schandelmeier was appointed to the seat in 2020.
Manthey, who works in sales in her day job, fell in love with the city’s music and food scenes when she arrived and decided to make it her permanent home. Then, in January, a stray bullet struck a home in her neighborhood and made her decide to run for City Council, she said. Her campaign will be focused on lowering crime, addressing an increasing city budget and hiring more sworn officers.
“Crime and police safety is a big concern of mine,” she said. “To have the stray bullet come into my neighborhood woke me up and made me say, ‘yes there is some stuff that I might be able to get involved in.’”
Manthey said she read that the city was trying to save money by holding open about a half-dozen sworn officer positions, a tactic called vacancy factor. She hopes to find ways to make sure the city recruits its full complement of sworn officers.
“I would imagine during the times that we’re living in, it’s hard to recruit. And I think we need to figure out a way to get more officers on the street,” she said. “We should not be worried about walking downtown.”
The candidate deadline has passed. Annapolis Democratic and Republican central committees have until Aug. 9 to nominate candidates for vacant races.