Anne Arundel representatives named to leadership roles in General Assembly

Legislative colleagues tapped four Anne Arundel County lawmakers for leadership positions in the 2021 Maryland General Assembly session.
Republican members of the Maryland Senate deputized Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Gambrills, to serve as deputy minority leader. He will assist Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Pasadena, in guiding the party’s priorities during the session. Simonaire was chosen late last year.
Additionally, Democratic colleagues in the Anne Arundel caucus appointed Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis, to serve as the Senate delegation chair. She takes over from Sen. Pam Beidle, who led the caucus for the last two years.
Del. Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, was reaffirmed as House minority leader.