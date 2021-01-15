xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel representatives named to leadership roles in General Assembly

Danielle Ohl
By
Capital Gazette
Jan 15, 2021 1:51 PM

Legislative colleagues tapped four Anne Arundel County lawmakers for leadership positions in the 2021 Maryland General Assembly session.

Republican members of the Maryland Senate deputized Sen. Ed Reilly, R-Gambrills, to serve as deputy minority leader. He will assist Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Pasadena, in guiding the party’s priorities during the session. Simonaire was chosen late last year.

Additionally, Democratic colleagues in the Anne Arundel caucus appointed Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Annapolis, to serve as the Senate delegation chair. She takes over from Sen. Pam Beidle, who led the caucus for the last two years.

Del. Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, was reaffirmed as House minority leader.

State Senator Ed Reilly gives remarks. The Two Rivers neighborhood in Odenton held a dedication Thursday morning for a monument they installed honoring armed forces and first responders.
State Senator Ed Reilly gives remarks. The Two Rivers neighborhood in Odenton held a dedication Thursday morning for a monument they installed honoring armed forces and first responders. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

