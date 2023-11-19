Anne Arundel County meets with state to determine transportation funding priorities

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The design phase of a widening project for part of Route 214 will be fully funded by the end of next year. Meanwhile, money is still being sought to complete design work for other Anne Arundel priorities, including road widening projects on Routes 2 and 3, the state says.

“These are where we have traffic bottlenecks, where too many cars are trying to get into the same place at the same time and you’ll notice a lot of them are north-south,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said at a meeting with the Maryland Department of Transportation on Tuesday.

Design work for added capacity and improvements to bike and pedestrian paths on a small stretch of Route 214, between Route 468 and Loch Haven Road in Edgewater, also known as Central Avenue, is being funded by the county and overseen by the State Highway Administration. It will cost around $1.6 million in total, according to the SHA.

The county provided $137,000 in 2022, $356,000 this year, and will provide $1,092,000 next year. The project is ranked eighth highest on the state’s transportation priority list.

This county funding comes from a pot of money the Pittman administration and the County Council allocated in 2019. The county raised the income tax rate by one-tenth of 1% to create a funding stream for schools, safety and transportation infrastructure projects.

“We’re putting money on the table, and we will continue to do that with the expectation that the state responds with even more money,” Pittman said. “We want more money ... and we want it yesterday.”

A more expensive project to design a third lane in both directions along Route 3 in Crofton, roughly between Waugh Chapel Road/Riedel Road and the Route 32 ramp, is taking longer to fund.

That project, which will also include pedestrian improvements, is the state’s top transportation priority, according to MDOT.

While the county has agreed to split the cost with the state, the design is not even 30% funded. The state allocated $115,000 in 2022 and $683,000 this year, leaving it $800,000 shy of the one-third mark.

MDOT and Anne Arundel are now discussing how to share the rest of the design costs, which total around $2.4 million, said State Highway Administration spokesperson Shanteé Felix.

The department will start reaching out to the surrounding community about the project next spring, said Will Pines, SHA administrator.

A third project that is 13th on MDOT’s priority list, but higher on the county’s, is to redesign a part of Route 2, also known as Ritchie Highway, to add a third lane between U.S. 50 and Arnold Road and a sidewalk northbound along the road from Chautaugua Road to Arnold Road and along Arnold Road from the B&A Trail to the highway.

After receiving $24,000 in state money and $6,000 in county money in 2022, and $416,000 from the state and $160,000 from the county this year, design funding still has not reached a third of its goal. Pines said his team expects that threshold to be reached by January.

At this rate, it could take several years to fully fund these projects, including the state’s top transportation priority.

“It’s always slow, slower than we would like in government,” Pittman said, adding the county is assessing ways to expedite public improvement projects, but needs help from the state.

He said that Gov. Wes Moore’s administration has been left in a tough spot due to a variety of factors including former Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to cut tolls, which reduced revenue to MDOT, restricting the already limited funding for transportation.

Other financing issues stem from the way Maryland generates revenue for transportation improvements.

Almost 25% of MDOT’s revenue comes from the state’s gas tax, said MDOT Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. It’s an increasingly problematic funding stream as electric vehicles become more popular and residents spend less money on gas. Another main source of income is the titling tax. Revenue from that tax is declining as cars last longer.

“Frankly, our investment levels do not meet the needs that we have,” Wiedefeld said.

While the state’s transportation project budget is $21.2 billion over the next six years, the capital budget for transportation projects faces a $2 billion funding shortfall for fiscal years 2024 through 2029, Wiedefeld has said. A commission that is looking into the shortfall started meeting last summer.

As tough financial decisions are made at the state level over this coming budget cycle, Pittman encouraged state officials to keep the momentum going on transportation projects.

“This proposal isn’t what we’d like it to be. ... A lot of [state] departments are in some pretty terrible shape and some really tough decisions, some fiscally responsible decisions have to be made,” Pittman said. “It’s a difficult time but if we fail and if we just throw all this stuff in the drawer that waits for the next decade or two, our kids are going to look back and say, ‘Why didn’t you do transportation?’”