Sen. Ed Reilly seeks to make new water ski hours permanent on Maynadier Creek, opponents say changes reduced water access

Temporary water skiing regulations on a Maynadier Creek course could soon become permanent if a bill from Sen. Ed Reilly is successful in the Maryland General Assembly.
Senate Bill 321 would repeal a sunset provision created by a 2019 bill and cement hourly limits on water skiing on a course in his district.
Boaters and skiers would be able to operate on Mondays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.; on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and sunset; on Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Sundays between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. They would still be prohibited from using the course on Saturdays and state holidays.
Without the bill, these hours of operation would terminate on May 31, 2023.
In a recent Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee hearing, Reilly said rules imposed in 2019 have been working well and might as well be made permanent. But opponents say the regulations weren’t a good idea. Severna Park resident Chris Yearwood, who opposed the 2019 bill, said the bill has reduced usage. Reilly declined to comment for this story.
Yearwood, an avid water skier, said the course’s use has declined more than 40% since the 2019 bill took effect. He said he worries making the regulations permanent would also make the reduced water usage permanent. He said SB 321 is a “grab” at a public waterway by a handful of homeowners.
“It’s not their backyard; it’s a public waterway,” Yearwood said.
Maynadier Creek is a protected area of water off the Severn River. The geographical layout prevents choppy water and wakes, making it ideal for small watercraft recreation, including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing and swimming. But it’s also home to a water skiing course where certified boats can travel at high speeds. Except for boats approved by the Department of Natural Resources during approved hours, no boat is allowed to travel above 6 knots.
Reilly said he’s not a boat owner or a skier, but he did join some of the 2019 bill’s opponents for a ride down the course. He said he respects the athletes who participate in the sport, but he noted that two other certified water skiing courses are both within a few miles of the Maynadier Creek location.
The course is maintained by the Severn River and Magothy River Water Ski Club, which must adhere to federal guidelines for water skiing courses. The course had more limited hours from 1990 to 2016 until the Department of Natural Resources expanded them.
During the hearing, Reilly said that the boats used for competitive water skiing are expensive, usually costing upward of $75,000 and all parties involved are wealthy. Because of the cost barrier, the course is often only occupied by a handful of boats at a time, he said.
Reilly was not joined by any witnesses during the hearing. In 2019, advocates for the tightened time restrictions said that the course can be disruptive on what is an otherwise calm creek.
Amy Craig, who previously served on the Boat Act Advisory Committee, said she opposed the legislation because it limits public water access. She called herself a water sports enthusiast and said she is the mother of two competitive water skiers.
She said the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the need for public water access because most water sports allow for social distancing and have continued as other team sports and recreational activities shut down due to the potential spread of COVID-19. She said being on the water is good for residents’ mental health and well-being, and Reilly’s bill is an effort to change who can be on the waterways.
The bill is awaiting a vote by the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, and then would move on to the Senate floor. It was not cross-filed in the House of Delegates.