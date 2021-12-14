Anne Arundel Democrats win big at General Assembly special session last week

“I’ve heard from my colleagues that Republicans do the same thing to Democrats in other states. That attitude is petty and we need to lead by example. Gerrymandering is wrong on both sides; however, I don’t care what those states do. The people of Maryland don’t care what other states do, but they want fair maps. They want the maps created by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. One of the greatest prides of being an American is that I stand on principle even when it doesn’t benefit me. Can my Democratic colleagues say the same after this vote?”